Mizzou extends contract of AD Laird Veatch

The University of Missouri Board of Curators announced a three-year extension for Mizzou athletic director Laird Veatch on Friday.

The board approved the extension during a recent board meeting at Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.

“The momentum of Mizzou Athletics is undeniable thanks to the incredible leadership of Athletic Director Veatch,” University of Missouri president Mun Choi said in a press release. “We are a powerhouse in the SEC and a source of pride for all Missourians. AD Veatch and his staff’s commitment to excellence and winning championships will continue to drive our programs forward and deliver proven results for our student-athletes and dedicated tiger fans.”

Veatch’s tenure began on May 1, 2024. Since his start, Veatch has led efforts to reach revenue growth, a reduction in negative operating balance and investment in facilities and fan experience across multiple Mizzou sports.

“I’m incredibly grateful to President Choi and the Board of Curators for their trust and support,” Veatch said. “This extension reflects the collective work of our coaches, staff, student-athletes and supports who have embraced our, ‘Will to Win’ and who believe in what Mizzou Athletics will become. We’ve made meaningful progress, but the reality is we’re just getting started. Our focus remains on providing our programs the resources to consistently compete for and win championships to unite and elevate Mizzou for years to come.”

In the most recent fiscal al year, Mizzou Athletics increased total revenue by $14 million, according to the school’s press release. That brought total revenue to a record $182 million, while reducing negative operational balance by 40 percent.