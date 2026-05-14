Mizzou issues first SEC offer to Ray-Pec product Devin Hill Jr.

When the Missouri staff took to Kansas City on Wednesday, Tigers tight ends coach Alex Atkins tabbed a new target at Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) High. Class of 2029 cornerback Devin Hill Jr. — who hasn’t visited Missouri yet — received his first SEC offer from his home-state school.

“My mom really loved it,” Hill said. “It’s not her favorite college, but she really liked that I got an offer from our hometown, just in case I want to stay close to home.”

Atkins extended the scholarship in passing Wednesday as Hill got pulled from class by his high school coach. Hill, a 6-foot-1, 156-pound athlete, will attend Elite Camp with the Tigers on June 4 after getting back to Iowa State on June 2.

“He had some good jokes,” said Hill, who learned more about the separation between committed and uncommitted targets for Missouri. “He asked some great questions, and he let me ask him some great questions. And he answered the questions how I expected him to answer them.”

Hill didn’t learn what Missouri liked from his freshman season film. But next month, the rising sophomore might get a better understanding which side of the ball impresses the Tigers the most.

“I’m really just trying to get out there and show my talent on both sides of the ball,” Hill said.

Hill received support from Missouri commits Chris Harris Jr. and Caleb Green. Both recruits are in the same conference with Harris — at Lee’s Summit (Mo.) West — and Green — a three-star linebacker — at Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North.

Devin Hill Jr.’s Instagram

Tigers wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler visited Harris on Wednesday.

“It was good seeing Peeler again,” Harris said. “He got to meet my mom for the first time, and I ran some routes for him.”