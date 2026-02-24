Mizzou football moves up season opener

As has become the norm the past handful of years, the Mizzou football team has moved up its season-opening matchup.

The matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, is now st for Thursday, Sept. 3 at Faurot Field.

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. and will air on SEC Network.

This change marks the fifth consecutive year the Tigers have opened the season on Thursday night.

The 2026 opener will mark the official opening of the new North End Zone project.

“Opening the season on a Thursday night in CoMo is becoming a great tradition for our program,” Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in a team statement. “We appreciate Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the SEC for working with us on the adjustment so our season opener can be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. There’s nothing like a renovated and full Memorial Stadium to kick off a season and we’re excited to carry our program-record sellout streak into 2026.”

It will be the first matchup between Mizzou and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Tigers enter the season looking to improve on their 8-5 record from the 2025 season.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff enters the 2026 season after going 4-8 last year.