National Signing Day preview: Mizzou football plans to sign five recruits during late period

Missouri will put its finishing touches on the 2026 class Wednesday.

National Signing Day will begin for high school seniors, and the Tigers have five prospects currently committed and unsigned. Entering the day, Missouri ranked 30th in the 2026 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings with 23 commitments and one walk-on pledge, who doesn’t count to the database total.

Here’s who the Tigers plan to sign Wednesday:

Jocques Felix, DL

Ceremony: 1:30 p.m. at St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter

While offered by defensive tackles coach David Blackwell during a Jan. 5 visit, Jocques Felix committed to the Tigers then. The three-star — who once pledged to Iowa State — returned for his official visit this past weekend. He will compete in track and field this spring, running in the 100-meter dash.

Karsten Fiene, WR

Ceremony: 10-10:30 a.m. at the Lee’s Summit (Mo.) fieldhouse

A former Northwest Missouri State commit, Karsten Fiene flipped his pledge during his official visit weekend Jan. 18. The Tigers circled back on the in-state wideout in pursuit of a third prospect at the position like past high school classes. Fiene is currently playing in his final basketball season.

Preston Hatfield, RB

Preston Hatfield will live by the “Once a Tiger, always a Tigers” mantra, joining Fiene at Missouri. The Lee’s Summit twin — whose brother committed to Missouri Western State — committed to the Tigers a week after his official visit with Fiene, when running backs coach Curtis Luper offered him. Hatfield set the Show-Me Bowl rushing record with 457 yards en route to in the MSHSAA Class 6 state title.

Trashundon Neal, CB

Ceremony: 2:30 p.m. at Liberty (Mo.) North

After correcting past academic issues, Trashundon Neal joined Fiene with a commitment the Sunday of their official visit weekend. The cornerback will become the second Liberty North product at Missouri, following behind redshirt junior kicker Blake Craig.

Graham Faust, SAF

Ceremony: 1:30 p.m. at St. Louis (Mo.) MICDS

A program legacy, with his father — Vic Faust — having played tight end in the 1990s, Graham Faust jumped on board as a walk-on defensive back. With a 6-foot-3, 199-pound build, the former lacrosse standout would fit the Star role at Missouri. The program spoke to the Faust family about future compensation and financial aid once the Tigers balance out their roster for the 2026 season.

Missouri signed the following 19 prospects Dec. 3, when the Early Signing Period opened:

Missouri welcomed 15 mid-year enrollees this past month. Only Billins, Harris, Hill-Lomax and Wessell stayed back for their respective senior years of high school.