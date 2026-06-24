Mizzou football recruiting reset with Midwest analyst: The MizzouToday Show

On the latest episode of The MizzouToday Show, national recruiting analyst Greg Smith joined the program to recap Missouri football official visits. Smith discussed recruiting wins, commitment dates, Midwest trends and much more for the 2027 class.

The Tigers entered Wednesday with 18 commitments this cycle, ranking 26th nationally and 10th in the SEC. Missouri landed four pledges — T’ari Miller, Jaylen Hill, Kyler Kuhn and Kingston Miles — in a two-day span to start the week.

“Solid, I think is the one I would go with,” Smith said about one word to describe the class. “It’s actually interesting. When you read off those numbers, based off the kids that are in the class, I’m actually surprised where those numbers are.”

Smith later detailed his latest predictions for Midwest prospects, including East St. Louis (Ill.) cornerback Raheem Floyd. The Rivals Industry four-star will make a commitment decision July 1, choosing between Florida and Missouri. While signs point to the Gators for Floyd, the Tigers stand in the top spot for three-star wideout Tre Britton.

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Greg Smith is a national recruiting reporter for Rivals focusing on the Midwest. He’s been in the sports media industry for over a decade and has been featured on radio, television and podcasts nationwide. He’s a graduate of the University of Nebraska.