Three Mizzou football recruiting updates during NCAA Contact Period

Class of 2028 cornerback Nate Dollard received his 12th SEC offer from Missouri co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Derek Nicholson. The Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day three-star — who ranks 218th in the Rivals300 — has been attracted to that level of competition.

“I really liked how he believes in North Carolina football,” Dollard said about Nicholson, a product from Winston Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor. “A lot of people think it’s just a basketball state, but we got some dawgs in football as well. … I can’t wait to get on campus.”

Nicholson also traveled to Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth, where his nephew, Joziah Nicholson, is a Class of 2027 cornerback. The Missouri staffer extended an offer to Class of 2028 wide receivers Tylan Grimes on Thursday.

“There’s a close connection there with my school,” Grimes said. “Coach Nic and I had a great conversation leading up to the offer. He said that he liked what he saw from me at practice and said I reminded him of my older brother, Trevon Grimes, that he also tried to recruit out of high school.”

Brian Early visits Lake Cormorant

Missouri edges coach Brian Early has shown his connections throughout the Memphis, Tenn., area. In his third offseason with the Tigers, Early offered Class of 2028 defensive lineman Ty’Jah Brown on Wednesday.

“I liked how real he was and how he talks about how I would fit in their scheme,” the three-star said. “They told me they liked my pass rush ability from my film and think I could grow into a good fit at the next level with their program.”

The Tigers planned to host Lake Cormorant (Miss.) defensive line man Eric Vaulx Jr. for an unofficial visit April 24. The Class of 2027 three-star missed his trip, but he scheduled an official visit for June 12-14, although still unoffered by Missouri.

Elite Camp

Missouri invited Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) wide receiver Jeremiah Hull back to Elite Camp in June. The unoffered recruit hasn’t picked out a session to attend yet. The Tigers visited his high school in January, but Hull was out of town that day. The Class of 2028 prospect attended the Border War in September.

Class of 2029 unoffered quarterback Braden Biermann will attend Elite Camp on June 4. The Chesterfield (Mo.) Parkway West signal-caller attended two games this past fall after two camps during his summer break. He returned for spring practice in March.