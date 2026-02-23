Where Mizzou targets rank in updated Rivals300 for 2027 class

With the Class of 2026 in the rearview mirror, Missouri’s full focus has turned to current high school juniors.

The Tigers began mapping out official visits this month, booking visitors for the first three weekends in June. Not all of the players listed below have official visit set with Missouri, but they do stand on the program’s recruiting board.

While not every Class of 2027 target ranked inside the Rivals300, here’s a snapshot of the prospect who did in Monday’s update:

Running back:

Player New ranking Previous ranking Landen Williams-Callis 41st 62nd Myson Johnson-Cook 59th 74th

Although neither running back has publicly noted visiting Missouri, Williams-Callis and Johnson-Cook have remained the premier options for the Tigers. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz, running backs coach Curtis Luper and wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler visited the Richmond (Texas) Randle four-star in January.

Johnson-Cook, who played his sophomore season in Texas, is now closer again, starring this past year at East St. Louis (Ill.) High. While no longer listed as an athlete, the four-star running back has emerged as the top option for the Tigers. Vice president of recruiting and transfer portal Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction in Missouri’s favor one week ago.

Wide receiver:

This trio will visit Missouri across the coming months. Burrell — who Drinkwitz went to see in January — named the Tigers to his Top 10 on Friday, scheduling his first trip to Columbia in nearly a year for March 13.

Walden and Harris both visited for games in November, and the duo will officially visit the same weekend in early June. Walden, a former little league teammate of top Missouri wideout target Lawrence Britt, has lined up visits alongside the fellow Tennessee product. Harris, an in-state recruit, has continued to reciprocate interest in the Tigers.

Tight end:

While Brown — who will return March 13 — remained the top tight end target for the Tigers, Alex Atkins also tabbed other premier options for Missouri. The new tight ends coach scheduled an upcoming visit with Dollar for March 13.

Cartwright — similar to Dollar — reentered the equation this offseason as well, with Atkins adding a recruiting reach to Detroit. For Oglesby, who visited Missouri on Jan. 30 and named the Tigers to his Top 6, all signs have pointed to him staying home at Indiana, but the Tigers staff spoke with him about a spring practice visit. The four-star has already lined up official visits for April as well.

Offensive line:

Player Position New ranking Previous ranking Caleb Johnson OT 180th Unranked Kyler Kuhn IOL 201st 201st

New assistant offensive line coach Luke Meadows put Missouri on board with Johnson this past month, which played out well for the newly-minted four-star. Johnson scheduled his first visit to Missouri for March 14.

Kuhn, who sits among the top in-state recruits, recently visited for Junior Day on Jan. 31. The Kansas City (Mo.) St. Pius X four-star spent time at Drinkwitz’s home with coaches and other coveted recruiting visitors.

Defensive line/Edge/Linebacker:

In a group of unparalleled risers, Folorunsho already has an official visit scheduled with Missouri for June 5-7. Brown, a top target for new defensive line coach Chop Harbin, added the Tigers (March 17) to his packed spring schedule, while Ombati booked his official visit for June 11-14.

Goldsby, the new No. 1 recruit in Missouri, has remained quiet with recruiting updates. Edges coach Brian Early watched him play at Blue Springs (Mo.) South during a Tigers bye week this past fall. Chris Wilson hasn’t returned to campus since being one of multiple Hoosier State recruits to visit in November.

Theo Wilson’s a newer linebacker target for Derek Nicholson, who got the four-star on the official visit calendar for early June. Theo’s former teammate, D’Montae Tims, once committed to Missouri in the 2026 class.

Defensive backs:

Player Position New ranking Previous ranking Ace Alston CB 72nd 163rd Jordan Haskins S 240th 219th

Although committed to Notre Dame, Alston noted Missouri among the schools still expressing interest. The four-star, who visited the Tigers three times in 2025, has cornerbacks coach Al Pogue and offensive assistant Brendan Boylan — the Ohio area recruiter — as his lead contacts at Missouri.

Other notables:

Player Position New ranking Previous ranking Wyatt Smith EDGE 108th Unranked Kingston Miles RB 264th 3-star

The son of former Missouri and All-Pro defensive end Justin Smith, Wyatt emerged as an offseason gem for scouts. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas edge hasn’t been offered by his father’s alma mater.

While offered by Missouri this past fall, Miles, a four-star at St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary’s, hasn’t been back to Columbia following his visit for the Alabama game in October, which didn’t feature much interest from the Tigers. Luper wanted Miles back on campus in November to offer him, but the scholarship ended up coming over the phone, with Miles unable to visit.