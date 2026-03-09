Mizzou forward Mark Mitchell named to All-SEC Second Team

Mizzou star forward Mark Mitchell has been the leader of the Tigers’ throughout his senior season.

And after putting up an incredible regular season, Mitchell has been recognized with a spot on the All-SEC Second Team.

One of the most versatile and productive players in the nation, Mark Mitchell earns All-SEC honors for the second time in his career@Mark_mitchell25 // #MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/ml0RM13LPj — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) March 9, 2026

In his senior season, Mitchell leads the Tigers in points, rebounds and assists per game. If he ends up leading in all three, he would be just the second Tiger player in school history to accomplish the feet.

His 17.9 points per game is eighth in the SEC and most by a Mizzou player in 12 years. He is third in the conference with his field goal percentage of 54.7 and 10th with 3.6 assists per game.

Mitchell also earned All-SEC honors last season, making the third team, which pairs him with Kobe Brown as the only Tigers to earn multiple All-SEC honors since Mizzou joined the league.

Mitchell reached 1,000 career points scored with Mizzou, making him the 49th player in school history to reach the mark, and just the eighth to do it in two seasons.

All-SEC Teams

Here is a look at each All-SEC team: