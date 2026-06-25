Mizzou forward Mark Mitchell signs Exhibit-10 contract with Denver Nuggets

After finishing his college career with two years at Mizzou, Tiger forward Mark Mitchell has signed a Exhibit-10 contract with the Denver Nuggets. As reported by Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com.

Mitchell did not hear his name called in the two-round NBA Draft on Tuesday, but quickly inked the deal for a G-League opportunity the next day.

An exhibit-10 contract is a training-camp contract for the minimum salary. It’s non guaranteed. Caleb Grill signed the same type of contract after the draft last season.

Mitchell will join former teammate Tamar Bates in the Nuggets’ organization.

College career

Mitchell was a four-star prospect coming out of high school, ranked No. 23 overall in the Class of 2022 according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. The Sunrise Christian Academy product began his college career at Duke, where he spent two years.

After his sophomore season, the Kansas City native decided it was time to come home and transferred to Mizzou for his final two seasons.

In his first season, Mitchell averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, while shooting 50.5 percent from the field, 26.0 percent from 3 and 67.0 percent from the free-throw line.

He improved in just about every catagory as a senior, taking over as the primary option all over the floor. Mitchell averaged 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game as a senior. He improved his shooting percentages to 54.7 percent overall, 38.8 percent from 3 and 66.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Mitchell joins a growing list of Dennis Gates products from Mizzou who earned a chance to play professionally in the US. The list now stands at: