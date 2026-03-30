Mizzou forward Trent Pierce set to return for senior season

Per Joe Tipton, Mizzou forward Trent Pierce has agreed to a deal to return to the Tigers for his senior season. The 6-foot-10 wing has been with the Tigers since joining as part of the Class of 2023, the first recruiting class Mizzou coach Dennis Gates had a full year to recruit.

Missouri forward Trent Pierce has agreed to a deal to return to the Tigers next season, he told @On3.



The 6-10 junior averaged 10.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season. Shot 38.4% from three. https://t.co/IEU4w0DzEg pic.twitter.com/uC0l1teZDT — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 30, 2026

Pierce jumped into a contributing role as a freshman in 2023-24, appearing in 21 games and making three starts. But an illness held him out for eight games. He ended up averaging just 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.

But his sophomore season, he became a regular in the starting lineup, making 19 starts, largely in SEC play. His usage jumped to 17.1 minutes per game. And he became more of a scoring threat at 6.7 points per contest. While he also grew to 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

An injury held him out the entirety of non-conference play as a junior. But Pierce came back to start SEC play and made an immediate impact. In 20 games, he started 12 and became one of the Tigers’ key players, averaging 28.4 minutes per game. He scored 10.4 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest as his long-term development continued. He was third on the Tigers in points per game and minutes per game.

Pierce was also third in made 3-pointers, even though he played only half the season, and his 38.4 percent rate hitting from beyond the arc will be best among returning Tigers who took more than 35 attempts this season.

Pierce became the first guaranteed returner from a roster that has a possible nine. Gates will have at least three incoming freshmen for next year’s roster, leaving him, at this point, three roster spots to fill through the transfer portal. That number will likely change throughout the week.