Mizzou freshman offensive lineman no longer with team

After early enrolling and going through spring practice, true freshman offensive lineman Brandon Anderson is no longer on the Mizzou roster. A source confirmed to MizzouToday that he has been removed from the team.

A reason why was not given.

Anderson was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2026. He ranked as the No. 47 interior offensive lineman and No. 528 overall player in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

The offensive lineman was one of 23 commitments for Mizzou in the Class of 2026, and part of a group of five offensive linemen.

He was joined by:

DJ Jones (four star offensive tackle rannked No. 15 at the position and No. 151 overall)

(four star offensive tackle rannked No. 15 at the position and No. 151 overall) Braylon Ellison (three star interior offensive lineman ranked No. 46 at the position and No. 518 overall)

(three star interior offensive lineman ranked No. 46 at the position and No. 518 overall) Brysen Wessell (three star interior offensive lineman ranked No. 52 at the position and No. 565 overall)

(three star interior offensive lineman ranked No. 52 at the position and No. 565 overall) Khalief Canty Jr. (three star interior offensive lineman ranked No. 73 at the position and No. 765 overall)

The Mizzou offensive line room now has 17 players listed on the online roster, which does not yet include Jones or Wessell who did not early enroll.