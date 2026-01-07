Mizzou gets commitment from transfer RB Xai'Shaun Edwards

Mizzou has bolstered it’s backfield with the addition of running back Xai’Shaun Edwards from Houston Christian.

Edwards is rated as a three-star portal prospect and the No. 112 running back available. Houston Christian lists him as 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, making him the smallest member of the Tiger backfield.

Edwards jumped onto the scene for the Huskies as a redshirt freshman this season.

He opened the year with a 175-yard, four-touchdown game against Arkansas Baptist. Along with his 17 carries, he caught one pass for 19 yards.

He then reached 101 yards and a touchdown at the start of October, then posted his best game of the year with 214 yards and two touchdowns against Northwestern State on Oct. 11. He carries the ball 30 times that game.

He then reached 130 yards against McNeese the next week to post three consecutive 100-yard games.

That helped build a total of 1,019 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground to go with 18 catches for 106 yards. Those totals helped earn him a nod as a Freshman All-American according to Stats Perform.

Edwards will have three years of eligibility left as he joins Mizzou. He enters a backfield that has been depleted by the exits of Tavorus Jones, Marquise Davis and Brendon Haygood.

Though the Mizzou backfield does return its two primary options in All-American Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts, who both have two years of eligibility remaining, though Hardy seems on pace to declare for the NFL after the 2026 season.