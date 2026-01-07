Mizzou gets commitment of Mississippi State offensive line transfer Luke Work

Mizzou picked up the first transfer addition to the offensive line Wednesday with the addition of Mississippi State transfer Luke Work according to his instagram.

Work was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and jumped into action as a true freshman for the Bulldogs.

In 2024, he played in 11 games and started seven. He split those starts between left tackle (five) and right tackle (two).

Work struggled against SEC competition in his true freshman season, allowing 17 total pressures in his final seven games once he became a full-time starter.

Entering his sophomore season, the 6-foot-6, 315-pounder moved mostly to the interior of the line. Though he started one game and that came at right tackle.

Outside of his lone start as a sophomore, Work spent all but one of his 102 snaps played (he played an additional 54 in the start against Texas A&M) at one of the guard spots.

His PFF grades greatly improved in limited opportunities as a sophomore.

Work is the start of the Tigers’ attempt to replenish a group that has suffered multiple exits. Starting right tackle Keagen Trost and starting center Connor Tollison both exhausted their eligibility. And the Tigers lost young linemen in Keiton Jones, Henry Fenuku and Brandon Solis as well as older options in Johnny Williams, Jayven Richardson and Jaylen Early.

Work is the ninth addition the Tigers have made since the portal opened and fourth on offense. Mizzou has added quarterback Austin Simmons, running back Xai’Shaun Edwards and receiver Caleb Goodie to join Work on offense.