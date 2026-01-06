Mizzou gets commitment of transfer WR Caleb Goodie

Mizzou has begun to rebuild its receiver room through the portal with the addition of Cincinnati receiver Caleb Goodie.

The rising senior began has career with two years at Colorado State before transferring to join the Bearcats last year.

In his one year in Cincinnati, the 6-foot-1, 178-pound junior posted 29 catches for 484 yards and two touchdowns. He is rated a three-star transfer prospect and the No. 185 receiver available.

His season-high with catches was five against Kansas and his season high in yardage was 106 against Northwestern State.

He had a three-game stretch that included those two performances and a two-catch, 83-yard showing against Iowa State that produced 280 of his yards and 10 of his catches.

Mizzou desperately needed to build the receiver room after the departure of Kevin Coleman Jr., Xavier Loyd and Logan Muckey to exhausted eligibility and the portal departures of Joshua Manning, Marquis Johnson, James Madison II and Daniel Blood.

Goodie joins a room in need of experience. Mizzou returns just Donovan Olugbode, Shaun Terry II and DaMarion Fowlkes, all of whom were true freshmen this season.

The Tigers also have two incoming freshmen from the Class of 2026. Three-star receiver Jabari Brady and three-star receiver Devyon Hill-Lomax will both join the Tigers as true freshmen.

With the addition, Mizzou has six scholarship receivers on roster.