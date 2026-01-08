Mizzou gets commitment of transfer WR Horatio Fields

With so many departures from the Mizzou receiver room, the Tigers needed to bring in new bodies.

They found one in Auburn transfer Horatio Fields.

Fields, a redshirt senior rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 37 receiver and No. 211 overall player available in the portal, started his career at Wake Forest.

He spent four years with the Demon Deacons, posting a season of 39 catches for 463 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. He transferred to Auburn for 2025, but played just four games with one start.

Fields caught 12 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. A broken foot in practice ended up as needing a season-ending surgery at the end of September.

He should have two years of eligibility left as he joins Mizzou thanks to a likely medical redshirt for 2025.

Fields joins a room that is still desperate for more additions. The Tigers lost Kevin Coleman Jr., Xavier Loyd and Logan Muckey to exhausted eligibility, and Joshua Manning, Marquis Johnson, James Madison II and Daniel Blood to the transfer portal.

In addition to Cincinnati transfer Caleb Goodie, who committed Monday, Mizzou returns three receivers in Donovan Olugbode, Shaun Terry II and DaMarion Fowlkes. All three were true freshmen this season. The Tigers also have three-star receivers Jabari Brady and Devyon Hill-Lomax set to join the team as true freshmen.