Mizzou goes 1-2 against No. 4 Alabama

Coming into a weekend series at the Mizzou Softball Complex, the Tigers were desperate for an SEC win.

They had just put up five consecutive wins in the bye-week series, but were 0-3 in conference play.

The Tigers dropped the first game of the series, 2-1, but came back to beat No. 4 Alabama 5-2 in the second game. But in the rubber match, the Tigers fell by a single run once again, losing 4-3.

Mizzou is now 1-5 in conference play, with four of those losses coming by just one run.

“You’re not going to have three hits in a row off a team like Alabama,” Mizzou coach Larissa Anderson said. “… That’s not going to happen. But we have to get somebody on and we have to be able to get in scoring position somehow. If that’s sacrificing or stealing a base, then we have to capitalize on those opportunities. We didn’t have those opportunities with people in scoring position.”

Marissa McCann continued a fantastic run with a 4.0-inning start in the series’ opening game. But a home run in the first and another in the fourth put the Tigers down 2-0.

Mizzou was able to put up a run in the bottom of the seventh when Abby Carr sent a home run over the wall in left.

“Abby Carr, she’s just a special athlete that I enjoy coaching,” Anderson said. “So unbelievably competitive and clutch in everything that she does.”

It was one of the Tigers’ three hits as Jocelyn Briski threw a complete game for the Tide.

After McCann allowed two runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batter in 4.0 innings, striking out four, Courtney Donahue came in for the fifth and sixth. She allowed two hits and struck out three batters. Carr then came in for the seventh and threw a clean frame.

Outside of Carr’s home run, Stefania Abruscato and Sidney Forrester had the Tigers’ two hits.

Game 2

It looked like Alabama would walk away with another win after scoring two runs in the top of the first Saturday.

But the Tigers put up three runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good.

“They’re so close, they’re so close,” Anderson said of the team breaking through consistently. “And it’s just recognizing the moment, not throwing away at-bats.”

Forrester reached on an error to score Addy Waits, then Sophie Smith connected on a ground-rule double to score Adi Koller and Danielle Blackstun.

The Tigers added an insurance run in the fourth on an Abruscato home run, then another in the sixth when Linny Ramsey singled to score Kayley Lenger.

“They’re learning from every single one and they’re just going to continue to get better,” Anderson said. “That’s the exciting thing. They’re going to get better from every single moment that they’re experiencing.”

Cierra Harrison pitched the first 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on five hits. She struck out five.

Carr then came in to pitch the final 2.2 innings, allowing one hit and three walks, while striking out three.

Game 3

Sunday, it was the Tigers’ turn to strike first. And once again, it was the standout freshman Carr making the difference.

After Abby Hay sent a hard ground ball through the right side of the infield, Carr sent her second home run of the series just over the wall in center to put Mizzou up 2-0.

“We had the lead in that game and that was one of the things that we talked about yesterday. Getting the lead early and trying to keep it,” Anderson said. “It’s unfortunate that we let it slip away.”

But Alabama responded with three runs in the fourth on a three-run home run, then had a solo shot in the fifth to make it 4-2.

Alabama scored eight runs in the series and all eight were scored on the long ball.

“That’s one thing, our pitchers need to make better pitches,” Anderson said. “They got to keep the ball off the heart of the plate. They did not have multiple hits in a row, they scored every run on a home run. And every run scored was off a ball that was left over the heart of the plate.”

Mizzou’s offense struggled the rest of the way. But Carr came up again in the bottom of the sixth and sent a line drive to the top of the wall in left field. Alabama’s left fielder reached up to try to snag it, but ended up pushing it over the wall and into the fence on the other side for Carr’s third home run of the weekend and eighth of the season.

“They’re rare, they’re very rare,” Anderson said of freshmen like Carr. “Especially a two-way player. … She’s really special.”

Up next

Mizzou will hit the road to face SIUE at 5 p.m. Tuesday, then will return to conference play with a series at Auburn starting Friday. The Friday game will start at 6 p.m., then the Saturday game will be at 2 p.m. and the Sunday game will start at 1 p.m.