Mizzou guard Annor Boateng to miss rest of season

As expected after being taken off the court on a stretcher during Saturday’s game, Mizzou has announced that sophomore guard Annor Boateng will miss the rest of the 2025-26 season.

The team announced Boateng had ‘successful surgery’ on Monday.

Boateng’s injury came on an attempted dunk. His left leg seemed to come out from under him during his launch. The team did not announce an official diagnosis for the injury. But Boateng spent a long time on the court before a stretcher came on. He was helped to his feet and strapped in, then made a heart sign to the crowd as he was wheeled off the floor.

The former four-star high school prospect highlighted a highly touted Class of 2024 for Mizzou coach Dennis Gates. His rating of No. 32 in the country placed him as the highest-rated Tiger recruit since Michael Porter Jr. at that time.

But while he joined the Mizzou starting lineup early in his freshman campaign, he often played less than 10 minutes before being removed. He averaged 6.5 minutes, 1.9 points and 0.6 rebounds per game as a freshman.

It came out after the season Boateng suffered a summer injury leading into the year that stalled his development.

Sophomore season

Coming into 2025-26, expectations were high, and once again Boateng entered the starting lineup for four games. He raised his average to 11.6 minutes per game in the 15 games he has appeared in. But the scoring was still lackluster at 2.7 points per game. Though his rebounds rose to 1.8 per contest. And he showed the ability to be a lock-down on-ball defender at times.

Depending on the official diagnosis, it is possible Boateng’s injury will force him to miss time during his junior season as well. The amount of time is currently unknown and entirely dependent on the extent of the injury.