Mizzou guard Anthony Robinson II intends to enter transfer portal

After three years at Mizzou, point guard Anthony Robinson has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

Robinson was part of the first recruiting class Mizzou coach Dennis Gates had full control of early in his tenure and spent the past three years with the team.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Florida product showed flashes of productivity in his freshman season, then joined the starting lineup full time as a sophomore.

But after starting through the full non-conference schedule as a junior, Robinson struggled early in the SEC schedule. He was removed from the starting lineup going into the Tigers’ matchup with Oklahoma.

He did not re-enter the starting lineup, but did return to consistently playing 25 or more minutes per game across the Tigers final seven games.

Robinson finished the season shooting 41.0 percent (94-of-229) from the field, 31.4 percent (33-of-105) from 3 and 67.0 percent (73-of-109) from the free-throw line. He averaged 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.64 steals per game.

For his career, Robinson shoots 42.7/31.2/73.1 for an average of 7.4 points per game. He also averages 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for his career.

Robinson will find a new home for his senior season as he looks to revitalize NBA opportunities that seemed to be on the horizon following his sophomore year.