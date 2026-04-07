Mizzou guard T.O. Barrett intends to enter transfer portal

After two seasons at Mizzou, point guard T.O. Barrett plans to enter the transfer portal he told On3 National Basketball Reporter Joe Tipton.

Barrett was the lone three-star prospect in a five-player class, but he was one of the first two to make a major impact as a freshman.

He appeared in 19 games in 2024-25, including helping lead the Tigers to their premier win of the season on the road at Florida.

Then in his sophomore year, he took another step forward, becoming a full-time starter midway through conference play to replace a struggling Anthony Robinson, who also intends to enter the portal.

Barrett posted five consecutive games with more than 10 points and scored a career-high 28 to help lead the Tigers to a win against Tennessee. But his offensive influence was halted down the stretch of the season as teams figured him out and he became an inefficient shooter, finishing the year 10-of-37(27.03 percent) in the final four games.

Barrett appeared in all 33 games with 14 starts and averaged 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He shot 46 percent overall, 20.5 percent from 3 and 79.1 percent from the free-throw line.

He will have two years of eligibility remaining.