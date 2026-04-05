Mizzou gymnastics ends season in Sweet 16

The Mizzou gymnastics team will not make a return trip to Fort Worth for the Elite Eight after taking third in the Lexington Regional finals on Sunday.

The Tigers ended the meet with a score of 197.225, just short of Arkansas in second at 197.450.

Oklahoma won the region with a team score of 198.350, while Ohio State took fourth at 196.700.

Mizzou scored a 49.225 on the vault, 49.300 on the bars, 49.250 on the beam and 49.450 on the floor. Oklahoma won each apparatus as a team.

Vault

Each Tiger counting score was at least a 9.825 on the vault.

Railey Jackson scored the 9.825, while Hannah Horton, Kimarra Echols and Elise Tisler all scored 9.850s. Kennedy Griffin led the team at 9.850.

Arkansas’ Lauren Williams took the top spot for the apparatus at 9.950.

Oklahoma scored a 49.525, while Ohio State scored a 49.400 and Arkansas scored a 49.275. That left Mizzou in fourth on the apparatus at 49.225.

Bars

Horton led the way for the Tigers on bars, posting a 9.925. That tied with two Oklahoma gymnasts for the individual lead on the apparatus.

Lauren Macpherson, Echols and Maiya Terry each scored 9.850s, while Olivia Kelly scored a 9.825.

Oklahoma led the team score at 49.475, while Arkansas was second at 49.350. Mizzou was third at 49.300 and Ohio State finished at 49.175.

Beam

Macpherson and Addison Lawrence led the Tigers at 9.875, while Amy Wier added a 9.850. Both Jackson and Kaia Tanskanen scored 9.825s.

Oklahoma’s Faith Torrez claimed the top spot on the apparatus with a perfect 10.000.

Oklahoma scored 49.750 as a team, while Arkansas was second at 49.425. Mizzou took third at 49.250 and Ohio State ended fourth at 49.050.

Floor

Griffin posted a season-best 9.950 to lead the Tigers on the floor. Horton added her second-consecutive 9.925 on the apparatus.

Tanskanen added a 9.875, while Jackson and Ayla Acevedo both scored 9.850s.

Griffin’s score tied two Oklahoma gymnasts and an Arkansas competitor for first as an individual.

Oklahoma scored 49.600 to lead the team scores on the floor, while Mizzou was second at 49.450. Arkansas took third at 49.400 and Ohio State was fourth at 49.075.

The Tigers’ season ends in the Sweet 16. It was the sixth consecutive year the Tigers made it to the regional final.