Mizzou gymnastics looking to cement a spot among the best

Mizzou gymnastics has continued to break through to join the elite programs in the country. Many of which reside in the SEC.

And now the Tigers are looking to lock up their spot with the best.

Part of that comes with the ability to bring in new assistant coaches like Oleksii Koltakov to join Shannon Welker’s staff. Koltakov spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Georgia.

“Anytime we can recruit somebody that’s at another powerhouse SEC school and them wanting to come to the University of Missouri, I think that tells you what kind of program and cultre we’ve got going within the athletic department,” Welker said. “Especially in our gymnastics program. So that’s really exciting. Oleksii is a top-tier coach in the country. There was a lot of movement in the coaching pool this year, especially in gymnastics, and I really feel like we walked away with one of the best hires in the country, quite honestly.”

Koltakov will take over coach the floor exercise and vault for Mizzou, while assistant coach Whitney Snowden will shift to coaching the unever bars and assistant coach Jackie Terpak will coach the balance beam.

“That frees me up to kind of have my hand in a little more areas,” Welker said. “So I’m going to help out, probably on bars and floor exercise.”

Bringing in the best

Along with bringing in top coaching hires, Mizzou also brought in a top recruiting class. The top-five class is highlight by Imani White, the new No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026.

“She is the No. 1 recruit in the country, but we know she’s still young and still, this is new for (all of) them,” Welker said. “This is a big life change, going to college. And they’re competing against some very, some veterans that are really good. So she definitely will, will slowly evolve into the No. 1 recruit and hopefully the No. 1 gymnast in the NCAA. But that will be a process, right? And so you just got to taper a little bit of expectations and I certainly think that people are going to be excited and pleased with what they see out of Amani and the rest of the ’26 class.”

Getting back to the Final Four

After missing the trip to Fort Worth in 2026, Mizzou wants to get back there. And with new coaches and new gymnasts in tow, expectations remain high for Welker and his staff.

“You have to learn from every success and every failure,” Welker said. “We have to put it in perspective, too, right? We were 11th in the country and we’re just shy of that top eight by very, very little. And so when that feels like a disappointment a little bit, I think that actually tells you where the bar is and what the expectations are. So I think there’s some positive to take away from that. But we’ve also got to learn from it and we’ve got to make sure that we position ourselves a little bit stronger moving into next year.

“I think that made our team a little bit more hungry at the end of that competition. We gathered up and said, ‘Alright, listen, let’s not let this happen again next year. We’ve got to do something about it.’ And they’re going to respond positively and I think it’ll be a much more successful outcome.”