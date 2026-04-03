Mizzou gymnastics moves on to Sweet 16
For the sixth consecutive season, the Mizzou gymnastics team has qualified for the Sweet 16. The No. 8 Tigers took second in the Lexington Regional Semifinal with a team score of 196.875. No. 9 Arkansas took the top spot in the four-team group at 197.175.
Mizzou posted team scores of 49.275 in the vault, 49.200 on the bars, 48.950 on the beam and 49.450 on the floor.
- Vault
Hannah Horton and Kimarra Echols each posted 9.900s to lead the Tigers on the vault, while Railey Jackson scored a 9.850, Elise Tisler added a 9.825 and Kennedy Griffin scored a 9.800.
The Tigers’ vault total as a team was the highest among the four teams in the regional semifinal, besting Arkansas’ 49.250.
- Bars
Horton led Mizzou on the bars, posting a 9.925, while Maiya Terry scored a 9.900. Olivia Kelly and Echols both posted 9.800s, while Makayla Green added a 9.775.
The Tigers were second on bars as a team.
- Beam
Jackson and Kelly each posted a 9.850 on the beam to lead the Tigers. Kaia Tanskanen scored a 9.775, while Lauren Macpherson added a 9.750 and Amy Wier scored a 9.725.
The Tigers took second on the beam as a team.
- Floor
Horton led the way for the Tigers at 9.925, while Tanskanen and Griffin each scored 9.900s. Tisler added a 9.875 and Jackson posted a 9.850.
The Tigers took first by just 0.05 as a team on the floor, besting Arkansas’ 49.400.
Mizzou will compete in the Lexington Regional Finals on Sunday.