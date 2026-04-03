Mizzou gymnastics moves on to Sweet 16

For the sixth consecutive season, the Mizzou gymnastics team has qualified for the Sweet 16. The No. 8 Tigers took second in the Lexington Regional Semifinal with a team score of 196.875. No. 9 Arkansas took the top spot in the four-team group at 197.175.

Mizzou posted team scores of 49.275 in the vault, 49.200 on the bars, 48.950 on the beam and 49.450 on the floor.

Vault

Hannah Horton and Kimarra Echols each posted 9.900s to lead the Tigers on the vault, while Railey Jackson scored a 9.850, Elise Tisler added a 9.825 and Kennedy Griffin scored a 9.800.

The Tigers’ vault total as a team was the highest among the four teams in the regional semifinal, besting Arkansas’ 49.250.

Bars

Horton led Mizzou on the bars, posting a 9.925, while Maiya Terry scored a 9.900. Olivia Kelly and Echols both posted 9.800s, while Makayla Green added a 9.775.

The Tigers were second on bars as a team.

Beam

Jackson and Kelly each posted a 9.850 on the beam to lead the Tigers. Kaia Tanskanen scored a 9.775, while Lauren Macpherson added a 9.750 and Amy Wier scored a 9.725.

The Tigers took second on the beam as a team.

Floor

Horton led the way for the Tigers at 9.925, while Tanskanen and Griffin each scored 9.900s. Tisler added a 9.875 and Jackson posted a 9.850.

The Tigers took first by just 0.05 as a team on the floor, besting Arkansas’ 49.400.

Mizzou will compete in the Lexington Regional Finals on Sunday.