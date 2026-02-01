Mizzou holds on to beat Mississippi State

Focus can be hard to regain after a frightening moment. And that seemed to be the case for Mizzou on Saturday.

But the Tigers did just enough to hold on for an 84-79 win against Mississippi State at Mizzou Arena on Saturday.

“Me personally, it kind of messed me (up) a little bit mentally,” Tiger guard T.O. Barrett said of a moment where fellow sophomore Annor Boateng went down with an apparent knee injury after trying for a dunk. “Just seeing my brother go down like that. You could see the pain on his face, like the facial expressions he made. But ultimately, we kept pushing through.”

Boateng had just thrown down a posterizing, windmill put-back dunk. And on the ensuing play, he looked prepared to drive the lane and throw down another big one.

But as he tried to launch, his legs came out from under him. Boateng went down hard and stayed down for a long while, leading to a stretcher and body board being rolled onto the floor near him.

He eventually was able to be lifted to his feet and didn’t need the body board. But he was taken off on the stretcher as he waved and made a heart with his hands pointed at the crowd.

“Speedy recovery to Annor Boateng,” Mizzou coach Dennis Gates said. “Don’t know the specifics yet. But nine times out of 10, he’ll be out for the remainder of the season.”

Boateng’s put-back dunk put the Tigers in front 66-51 with 11:03 left to play. But the Tigers struggled to maintain focus on a game they had largely been in control of throughout.

Across the next 9 minutes, Mississippi State cut the Mizzou lead all the way to 74-71, outscoring the Tigers 20-8 to make what had looked like a dominant win into a one-score scramble.

“We knew Mississippi State was going to fight back,” Gates said. “We knew that, but we gave them opportunities. Empty opportunities on the offensive end led to easy baskets and 3-point plays and almost four-point plays. I thought our guys did a great job of not panicking.”

But unlike their performance at Alabama on Tuesday, the Tigers made their free throws. Mizzou went 10-of-12 at the line in the final two minutes, extending the lead back to a five-point win.

A microcosm of the season

Throughout the game, Mizzou showed its best attributes, ones that have gotten fans excited about a return to the tournament for a third year in four seasons under Gates. And it also showed many of its worst attributes, the ones leading to other fans calling for Gates’ job.

The Tigers opened the game with a 13-4 run, led by two 3-pointers from Trent Pierce, who entered the starting lineup for the first time to replace Jacob Crews, and another from Barrett. The pair combined for all 13 of Mizzou’s points in the first four minutes.

“Trent Pierce had an amazing start, as I predicted,” Gates said. “He had a great practice. So that’s what kind of went on to that decision. … I thought he took a jump tonight, just showing his value out there on the court and the confidence that he has on both ends.”

But after starting 7-of-8 from the field and 5-of-6 from 3, Mizzou’s offense went quiet.

With the Tigers up 21-11 and 14:13 left, Shawn Phillips started an altercation that led to a technical foul. The two free throws were the start of a 12-1 Mississippi State run that allowed the Bulldogs to take their only lead of the day at 26-25.

But the Tigers responded, again with 3s. Crews and Jayden Stone each hit one to put the Tigers back in front for good.

Mizzou went into the break up 42-35. The Tigers attempted 18 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes, which is more than they took in four full games earlier in the year.

“Players make plays,” Gates said of the team hunting 3s. “… You got to have guts to be able to make shots.”

The Tigers opened the second half with a 13-6 run to extend to a 14-point lead, then took the biggest lead of the game at 62-46 with 13:03 left. Just 2 minutes before Boateng’s injury changed the course of the game.

Stats

Mizzou shot 25-of-58 (43.1 percent) from the field, 9-of-26 (34.6 percent) from 3 and 25-of-33 (75.8 percent) at the free-throw line. The Tigers were 8-of-18 (44.4 percent) from 3 in the first half, but just 1-of-8 (12.5 percent) from deep in the second.

Mississippi State shot 28-of-65 (43.1 percent) overall, 11-of-28 (39.3 percent) from beyond the arc and 12-of-18 (66.7 percent) from the line.

The Bulldogs won the rebounding battle 38-36. But Mizzou forced 14 Mississippi State turnovers and scored 21 points off those chances.

Mizzou led for 37:18 of the 40 minutes.

Mark Mitchell led the Tigers with 19 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists. Barrett added 16 points, half thanks to an 8-of-8 performance at the free-throw line, to go with a team-high eight rebounds and four assists.

Pierce contributed 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting with three rebounds, while Stone had 11 points, three assists and two boards.

Ant Robinson, scored nine points, dished out two assists and grabbed two rebounds in his best performance in a few weeks.

Postgame press conference

Here is the full video of Gates, Barrett and Pierce speaking after the game.

Up next

Mizzou (15-7, 5-4 SEC) will be off during the week. The Tigers next play at noon next Saturday at South Carolina.