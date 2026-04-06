Mizzou infielder named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Mizzou freshman infielder Blaize Ward received the first SEC honors of his young career as he was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.

In the past week, which included the Tigers’ first SEC series win of the season, Ward hit .615 (8-for-13) with a triple, six RBI and a couple of runs scored. He had three multi-hit games to help lead the Tigers to a 2-2 record.

Against Kentucky, Ward helped lead the Tigers to their first series win against a ranked team since 2024. He went 6-for-9 with two RBI and two multi-hit games, including a 3-for-3 performance in Sunday’s series-clinching win. Ward added a walk and a hit by pitch Sunday to reach base five times in five plate appearances.

Ward has been excellent all season after jumping into the starting lineup immediately as a true freshman.

He’s hitting .500 in SEC play (15-for-30), with seven RBI and four runs scored. The Mizzou freshman leads the team in overall batting average at .366 (26-for-71) with five doubles, a triple, 19 RBI and 15 runs scored. He’s on-base percentage is a remarkable .477, also leading the team.

Ward’s triple in the past week also came in a crucial moment, clearing the bases in the Border War to put the Tigers in front late in the Border War. It produced one of the best clips of Taylor Stadium the Tigers have produced recently.

BLAIZE WARD BASES CLEARING TRIPLE FOR THE FRESHMAN!!!



MISSOURI LEADS IN FRONT OF A SOLD OUT CROWD! pic.twitter.com/Uu5tTxv9vD — College Baseball Central (@CollegeBaseCNT) April 1, 2026

But Mizzou did not go on to win that game, so it will likely be overlooked in the long run.

Ward and the Tigers will return to action hosting Missouri State on Tuesday, then they will host South Carolina for a weekend series.