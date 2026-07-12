Mizzou's Josh McDevitt, Kam Durnin selected in fourth round of MLB Draft

Missouri knew it would have two players selected early in the MLB Draft, and in the fourth round Saturday, the Tigers had both come off the board in a six-pick span.

Junior right-handed pitcher Josh McDevitt went to the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 116th overall pick ($670,900 slot value). The No. 236 Draft prospect emerged as the Friday starter for Missouri in his third season with the program.

“It took three years, but he’s gotten to the point where he was a really good SEC starter,” MLB Pipeline senior writer Jim Callis said on The MizzouToday Show. “We could probably argue he might be the best player development success story that Kerrick Jackson‘s had. … If I’m Kerrick Jackson trying to sell kids, ‘Hey, come to Missouri, come pitch for the Tigers,’ that’s probably the guy I’m going to be pointing to a lot.”

Across his 79 1/3 innings, McDevitt sported a career-low 4.42 ERA and notched a career-high 102 strikeouts, 81 of those punchouts came via the fastball. That ranked third most among NCAA Division-I pitchers this past season.

“If you’re just looking at the radar gun, he wouldn’t blow you away,” Callis said. “He averages 93 mph, which is a tick below big league average. He tops out 97, but it’s got really good shape. It’s got carry. It’s got arm-side run. He’s got a low-release height in his delivery with quality extension, so it helps his pitches go on guys quicker.

“I don’t think many people would pick a guy throwing 93 mph in the SEC to be third in the nation in strikeouts via the fastball, but that’s how good the fastball plays.”

Astros draft Kam Durnin

With the 121st overall pick ($638,800 slot value), the Houston Astros selected shortstop Kam Durnin. The Wichita State transfer, who spent one season with the Tigers, slashed .329/.438/.570 with 19 extra-base hits, 25 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

“I don’t know that there’s a standout tool, but he hits for some average, he shows some power,” Callis said. “He’s not a true burner, but he can steal some bases here and there. He plays a solid shortstop. … Those SEC shortstops always seem to go a little higher than you think.”

During batting practice at the MLB Draft Combine, he recorded his best exit velocity at 106.46 mph and top distance at 420.7 feet. Durnin will join 2024 16th-rounder Bryce Mayer and undrafted free agent Trevor Austin as the third Missouri product currently in the Astros system.