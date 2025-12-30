Mizzou kicker Robert Meyer to enter transfer portal

With the expected return of Blake Craig coming off an ACL injury, Mizzou had four kickers on roster going into 2026. That will no longer be the case.

Freshman Robert Meyer announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Instagram late Monday night.

Meyer was unexpectedly thrust into the starting kicker roll in Week 1 when Craig tore his ACL chasing down a kickoff return against Central Arkansas.

Meyer did well in his initial opportunities. He hit 8-of-9 extra points and two field goals combined in his first two college games.

But a missed kick in Week 3 – though it was a game where he made seven extra points – signaled issues to come.

He was 3-for-3 against South Carolina. Though he missed his lone extra point attempt in that game. But a missed kick against Auburn sent Mizzou to overtime at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Another miss against Vanderbilt seemingly took the wind out of Mizzou’s sails in the second half.

He didn’t miss an extra point in the second half of the season, but he did have a kick blocked against Oklahoma after nearly having another kick blocked earlier.

That led to a change at the position to Oliver Robbins. Meyer did not attempt another kick.

Meyer ended the season 10-of-14 on field goals and 36-of-38 on extra points.

The Colfax, California product will have three years of eligibility remaining.

With Meyer’s exit, Mizzou will have three kickers on roster. Craig (who should be a redshirt sophomore once again after an injury waiver), Robbins (who will be a junior) and Ryder Goodwin, who transferred in a couple of weeks into the season after starting the year at Northeast Oklahoma A&M. Goodwin will be a redshirt junior.