Mizzou launches naming rights initiative for Memorial Stadium

The Mizzou athletics department announced it will search for a corporate partner for the naming rights to Memorial Stadium.

“This is another incredible opportunity to position Mizzou Athletics for the future,” Mizzou director of athletics Laird Veatch said in a department press release. “Memorial Stadium enters its second century as college athletics continues to evolve rapidly. Securing naming rights reflects our ‘Will to Win,’ which includes a commitment to investing aggressively in our ability to recruit retain and compete to win championships, while also being thoughtful and intentional honoring our past.”

The Tiger athletic department will use Intersect Partners, a firm that often works in sports property sales, to identify potential naming rights partners. Mizzou deputy director of athletics, Eric Morrison, will lead the process alongside Intersect Partners.

If the naming rights process ends in a successful partnership, Mizzou plans to remove “Memorial” from the stadium name, according to the press release.

Mizzou plans to find “New, meaningful opportunities to preserve the origins and intent behind the Memorial designation.”

“We appreciate the meaningful dialogue we have had with key stakeholders, including multiple veterans groups and military representatives, and we are excited to develop plans with them to honor and recognize their service in new and meaningful ways,” Veatch said. “At the same time, we look forward to taking this incredibly valuable branding opportunity to our corporate community.”

The effort comes alongside multiple changes Veatch has spearheaded to attempt to increase athletic revenue in the era of revenue sharing.

Memorial Stadium opened originally in 1926. Mizzou athletics said it plans to share additional details as the naming rights process progresses.