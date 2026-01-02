Mizzou LB Josiah Trotter declares for NFL Draft

Mizzou redshirt sophomore Josiah Trotter announced on social media that he plans to forego his redshirt junior and seniors seasons to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Trotter started his career at West Virginia and earned Freshman All-American honors with the Mountaineers before entering the transfer portal.

He joined Mizzou going into 2025 and instantly became a key part of the Tiger defense.

Trotter led the Tiger defense with 84 tackles, 23 more than the next highest Mizzou total. He also had 13.0 tackles for loss, often playing like a heat-seeking missile sprinting through the line of scrimmage when he sniffed out a run.

The 6-foor-2, 237-pound linebacker comes from a family of NFL linebackers with both his father, Jeremiah Trotter Sr., and older brother, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., playing in the NFL.

Now the younger brother will enter the league as well.

Trotter produced three 10-tackle games in his lone year with the Tigers.

With his departure, Mizzou is left with a group of linebackers led by Nicholas Rodriguez, who was second on the team with 61 tackles this season. Rodriguez posted 15 tackles in an impressive Gator Bowl performance.

But the Tigers will likely look for a linebacker in the transfer portal as both Khalil Jacobs and Triston Newson exhausted their eligibility.

The Tigers do have young options in rising junior Jeremiah Beasley, rising redshirt sophomore Brian Huff, rising sophomore Dante McClellan and rising redshirt freshman Jason King. Mizzou also brought in four-star freshman JJ Bush and three-star freshman Keenan Harris in the Class of 2026.