Mizzou linebacker JJ Bush arrested on felony aggravated fleeing charge

Mizzou freshman linebacker JJ Bush was arrested early Tuesday morning on charges of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and aggrivated fleeing a stop or detention of a motor vehicle.

Bush has been indefinitely suspended from the team.

“We are disappointed in JJ’s actions,” Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in a statement provided to MizzouToday. “He is indefinitely suspended from the team as the legal process plays out.”

Bush was booked by the Columbia Police Department shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.

According to a probable cause statement, Bush was driving near East Broadway and Old 63 South in Columbia, in a White 2024 Ford Mustang. The statement claims while driving West on East Broadway, the officer observed Bush’s vehicle rapidly accelerate in excess of the 40MPH speed limit to a visual estimate of 80MPH.

The officer claims to have activated their emergency lights and sirens to pursue Bush’s vehicle, which came to an abrupt stop at East Broadway and Old 63 South.

Bush was arrested with a passenger in the car.

The probable cause statement says Bush did not see the police vehicle before the lights were activated.

The officer claims they asked Bush why he continued to speed after the lights were activated and Bush responded, “That’s just how my car is.”

You can find the probable cause statement here.

Bush was a three-star recruit out of Alabama in the Rivals Industry Ranking when he joined the Tigers in the Class of 2026.