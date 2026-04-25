Mizzou linebacker Josiah Trotter drafted No. 46 overall by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For the first time in program history, the Mizzou football team has produced multiple picks in the first two rounds of the NFL draft in three consecutive years. And they went back-to-back.

Josiah Trotter joined Tiger defensive end Zion Young as second-round picks when the Tampa Bay Bucaneers selected him with the No. 46 overall pick Friday.

Trotter spent just one season with Mizzou after starting his career with two years at West Virginia. The linebacker who’s father, Jeremiah Trotter Sr., and brother, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., have both been linebackers in the NFL, was hurt his first season with the Mountaineers. In his redshirt freshman season, he was a Freshman All-American.

He hit the portal and joined Mizzou. In his one season in Columbia, he posted 84 tackles with 13.0 for loss and 2.0 sacks.

Mizzou draft history

Young and Trotter join Darius Robinson (No. 27 in 2024), Ennis Rakestraw (No. 61 in 2024), Armand Membou (No. 7 in 2025) and Luther Burden (No. 39 in 2025) to create the first Mizzou run of three consecutive seasons with multiple picks in the top two rounds.

Trotter is the 19th Tiger drafted since Eliah Drinkwitz took over the program. And he is the third Tiger linebacker in that period. He joined Nick Bolton (No. 58 in 2021) and Ty’Ron Hopper (No. 91 in 2024).