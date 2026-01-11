Mizzou misses FTs, drops chance to start 3-0, in loss to Ole Miss

Usually, there are a few things to blame a loss on. Maybe Mizzou’s offense missed 3s and couldn’t work inside enough. Maybe the Tigers got out rebounded and couldn’t force enough turnovers to make up the difference. Maybe the other team got hot and the Tigers couldn’t keep up.

Any combo of things.

But Saturday night in Oxford, there was just one major, major, thing that lost Mizzou it’s 76-69 matchup against Ole Miss.

The Tigers couldn’t hit free throws.

Mizzou shot 24 free throws. Ole Miss had 13 before the Tigers started fouling in the final 16 seconds.

But Mizzou made just 12 and the Rebels hit 15. The Tigers shot 50 percent from the line as a team, if they had shot 75 percent, they would have been in the lead with 20 seconds to play and could have played out the final seconds without sending the Rebels to the line an extra six times.

There’s no single Tiger to put the blame on either.

Mark Mitchell missed three attempts from the line, as did Shawn Phillips. Ant Robinson, Jayden Stone and Annor Boateng all missed two.

First half

The Tigers started hot and looked like they might just cruise to a 3-0 start in SEC play.

Phillips began a nice overall day, sullied by a useless technical, with a dunk on the opening play. Then Robinson hit a layup. Add on a Stone free throw, a Crews 3, a Mitchell jumper and three 3-pointers from Stone and another from Trent Pierce, and Mizzou led 22-12 about 8 minutes into the game.

Everything was working. The Tigers were 5-of-7 from 3 and were also able to work the ball inside occasionally.

But the 3s stopped falling. The Tigers were just 2-of-17 from deep the rest of the way. And the interior offense stopped as well as Mizzou went from scoring almost three points per minute through the first 8 to just 1.47 the rest of the way.

Ole Miss didn’t take long to chip away at the Tigers’ 10-point lead. A quick 7-0 Rebel run cut the lead to 22-19. Then a 5-0 run a couple of minutes later gave Ole Miss its first lead of the game at 27-25 with 4:10 left before the break.

Mizzou did not tie the game the rest of the half, but a buzzer-beating corner 3 from Mitchell cut the Ole Miss lead to 37-36 going into the break.

Second half

It looked like Mizzou might get the game back in control when a couple of 5-0 runs in the first 10 minutes after the break gave the Tigers a 48-46 lead and then a 55-53 advantage.

Ole Miss retook the lead once again, but Mizzou was able to tie the game at 62 with 5:43 left. But the Tiger offense hit just two shots and three free throws the rest of the way while Ole Miss separated late.

Stats

Mizzou shot 25-of-51 (49 percent) from the field, but just 7-of-24 (29.2 percent) from 3 and 12-of-24 (50 percent) from the line.

Ole Miss shot 26-of-61 (42.6 percent) overall, 9-of-22 (40.9 percent) from deep and 15-of-19 (78.9 percent) from the stripe.

Mizzou won the rebounding battle 35-34, but Ole Miss had 10 offensive boards to the Tigers’ nine.

The Tigers committed 13 turnovers, allowing 18 Rebel points on those opportunities. The Tigers forced seven turnovers and scored 9 points on those chances.

Mizzou outscored Ole Miss 34-24 in the paint, but got only 10 points from its bench, all from Pierce.

Up next

The Tigers (12-4, 2-1 SEC) will return to Mizzou Arena to host Auburn at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

This story will be updated with quotes from Mizzou coach Dennis Gates.