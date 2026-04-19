Mizzou NFL mock draft roundup

With the NFL Draft beginning Thursday when the Las Vegas Raiders are officially on the clock for the first overall pick, it’s time to look at how experts view Mizzou’s prospects.

Here is a roundup of the expected Tiger NFL Draftees showing up in mocks and where they stand in different ones.

Zion Young

ESPN’s Mel Kiper: First round, Pick No. 25 to Chicago Bears

“The Bears’ attempts to give Montez Sweat a running mate off the edge have fallen short, but Young could finally be the answer,” Kiper wrote in his mock. “He piled up 6.5 sacks, 46 pressures and 18 tackles for loss last season, showing a mix of power and quickness. The Bears are suddenly legit contenders in the NFC, but their 35 sacks last season tied for seventh fewest in the league. I mentioned this in my last mock draft — in which I also had Young to Chicago — but it’s worth repeating: The Bears haven’t used a top-50 pick on an edge rusher since Leonard Floyd went ninth in 2016. It’s time to get a little more aggressive at the position during the draft.”

NFL.com’s Mike Band: First round, Pick No. 25 to Chicago Bears

“With Dennis Allen reshaping the defense, this feels like a spot where Chicago can lean into a clear coordinator profile: big, long and strong off the edge,” Band writes. “Young checks those boxes at 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds with 33-inch arms, giving the Bears a physical base end who can set the edge opposite Montez Sweat while still offering pass-rush upside to justify the pick.”

CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli: First round, Pick No. 27 to San Francisco 49ers

“Young is somebody to dream on, and he strikes me as the type of player the 49ers tend to target at the position,” Fornelli wrote.

Walter Football’s Walter Cherepkinsky: Second round, Pick No. 39 to Cleveland Browns

“Myles Garrett is into his 30s, so the Browns need to start thinking about finding their primary edge rusher of the future.” Cherepinsky writes. “Zion Young has good size and length. There’s plenty of upside.”

Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell: Second round, Pick No. 35 to Tennessee Titans

“The Titans have some edge rushers on short-term contracts and could use more long-term answers,” Campbell wrote. “Young had 42 tackles with 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two passes batted, and was among the nation’s leaders in pressures. In 2024, Young had 41 tackles with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Young has good size, length, and upside to develop. While Young has good size, he is also quick to close and shows good instincts as a rusher. Young could be a riser throughout the 2026 draft process.”

Josiah Trotter

ESPN’s Mel Kiper: Second round, Pick No. 61 to Los Angeles Rams

“Offensive line could be worth consideration,” Kiper writes. “Maybe Florida center Jake Slaughter? Perhaps Iowa lineman Gennings Dunker? The value might be better in Round 3. Instead, let’s get defensive coordinator Chris Shula another linebacker behind Nate Landman. Trotter had 183 tackles over the past two seasons.”

Walter Football’s Walter Cherepinsky: Fourth round, Pick No. 126 to Buffalo Bills

“The Bills need linebacker help with Matt Milano gone,” Cherepinsky wrote. “The sone of Jeremiah Trotter, Josiah Trotter is strong in run support, but struggles to cover.”

Chris McClellan

Walter Football’s Walter Cherepinsky: Third round, Pick No. 89 to Chicago Bears

“The Bears need to continue to bolster their defensive line, which was the weak point of their team in 2025,” Cherepinsky writes. “Chris McClellan is a big defensive tackle with impressive quickness for his size.”

Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell: Second round, Pick No. 59 to Houston Texans

“Houston could use some young interior defensive line talent,” Campbell writes. “In 2025, McClellan had 48 tackles, six sacks, and two passes defended. He played well and was disruptive for the Tigers. In 2024, McClellan totaled 39 tackles with 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two passes batted in his debut with the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound McClellan has impressive quickness and athleticism for a big-bodied tackle.

Kevin Coleman

Walter Football’s Walter Cherepinsky: Fifth round, Pick No. 172 to New Orleans Saints

“Receiver No. 3, as the Saints completely replenish their poor group of wideouts,” Cherepinsky writes. “Kevin Coleman is an undersized receiver, but could play in the slot while doubling as a kick returner.”

Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell: Fifth round, Pick No. 181 to Detroit Lions

“After losing Kaliff Raymond, Detroit needs some receiver depth,” Campbell writes.