Mizzou offensive lineman Johnny Williams IV plans to enter the portal

Mizzou is losing a second young offensive lineman to the transfer portal. Johnny Williams IV’s agent has informed Pete Nakos that the rising redshirt junior plans to re-enter the portal after one season in Columbia.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound OL is a former West Virginia Transfer. He's played over 340 career snaps and has 2 years of eligibility remaining.

Williams joined the Tigers in the winter portal last offseason after starting his career at West Virginia.

The 6-foot-7, 327-pound tackle came in with expectations of a high upside, but wasn’t able to beat Jayven Richardson for the backup left tackle spot, and the competition between the two convinced the Tigers to move left guard Cayden Green out to left tackle two weeks before the season began.

Williams is the 11th Mizzou player to announce their intention to enter the portal and the eighth off the Tiger offense.

He joins true freshman Henry Fenuku as offensive line exits.

Williams played on offense in the Tigers’ three cupcake non-conference games, playing a total of 52 offensive snaps this season. That was a big step back from the seven games and two starts he made for the Mountaineers in 2024.

Williams enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Coming out of Macon, Georgia, Williams was a three-star recruit. He was ranked as the No. 25 offensive tackle in the Class of 2023.

His physicality brought praise in spring camp with Mizzou, but he was considered an unrefined talent.