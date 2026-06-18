Mizzou legacy Liam Lingerfelt receives offer from Tigers, meets Brett Norfleet

In recent years, the True Sons of the 20th century saw everything come fill circle. Missouri football alumni — who played under former head coach Larry Smith — became fathers, seeing their sons step under the recruiting lens of their alma mater.

The latest legacy to jump on the Tigers’ radar, Liam Lingerfelt, received an offer from the SEC program Wednesday. During his first unofficial visit to the in-state school, the Class of 2029 Kansas City (Mo.) St. Pius X tight end saw everything come full circle for his father, Bill Lingerfelt, a former Missouri tight end.

“He was very excited,” the younger Lingerfelt said. “because “Mizzou means a lot to him, too, obviously.”

Lingerfelt, a 6-foot-6, 235-pound rising sophomore, got walked through the role of a tight end at Missouri. First-year Tigers coaches Alex Atkins and Travis Russell admired the underclassman’s early success as a blocker and pass catcher.

A three-sport athlete, Lingerfelt has also starred on the diamond, similar to senior tight end Brett Norfleet, who retired from baseball after his freshman season on the gridiron. The two got to meet Wednesday, with Lingerfelt enjoying the opportunity to see the veteran practice.

“I try to model my game after him, because obviously he’s a three-down player,” Lingerfelt said. “He can run, he can catch, he can block, he can do it all.”

Brett Norfleet and Liam Lingerfelt (Photo courtesy of Lingerfelt)

Across three seasons, the older Lingerfelt totaled 531 yards and two touchdowns on 46 receptions. Although three decades ago, he went through the recruiting process, which has offered his son the ideal person to have by his side: “He was a great tight end, so it’s awesome to have that guy to look up to and help me.”

“My dad was talking about how (the facilities) have gotten so much better since he was there, and how he’s so jealous,” the younger Lingerfelt added. “That’s always been a big part of our family.”

Liam Lingerfelt announces early offers

Before reporting his offer from Missouri, the younger Lingerfelt received scholarships from Kansas, Purdue and UNLV. Former Tigers linebacker Michael Scherer paid an in-school visit in May, while ex-Missouri head coach and linebacker Barry Odom met his former teammate’s son during a spring visit.

The younger Lingerfelt is also teammates with top Missouri offensive line target Kyler Kuhn. A Rivals300 four-star, Kuhn officially visited the Tigers at the end of this past month, naming the program to his top schools.

“I’ve always just been looking up to him, asking him questions about what he’s been through with his recruitment,” Lingerfelt said. “He’s been helping me along the way.”