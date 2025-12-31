Mizzou OL Brandon Solis plans to enter the portal

For the third time Tuesday, a Mizzou offensive lineman has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Joining backup tackles Jayven Richardson and Johnny Williams, redshirt sophomore Brandon Solis plans to enter as well, Pete Nakos reports.

Solis joined the Tigers as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023. He was rated as the No. 61 offensive tackle in the class according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Solis chose Mizzou over Mississippi State and West Virginia, which both made strong attempts to bring him in.

Across the three years he was in the program, he did not play in a game.

Solis became the fourth Tiger offensive lineman to plan to enter the portal, joining tackles Richardson and Williams and interior true freshman Henry Fenuku.

With Solis’ departure, the Mizzou offensive line is now down a player in the total count of the room, going from 16 scholarship linemen in the room in 2025 to 15 next year with the additional graduations of starters Connor Tollison and Keagen Trost.

The Tigers might also have to replace left tackle Cayden Green if he declares early for the NFL Draft.

Without Richardson, Williams and Solis, the Tigers’ in-house possibilities to replace Trost at right tackle now sit at Jaylen Early, Ryan Jostes, Whit Hafer, Jack Lange and incoming freshman Johnnie Jones.