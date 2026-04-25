Mizzou OL Keagen Trost drafted No. 93 overall by Los Angeles Rams

After just one year with Mizzou, Tiger offensive lineman Keagen Trost is on to the next level once again.

Trost moved up and up and up through levels of competition during his college career. And after being selected 93rd overall by the Los Angeles Rams, he’s onto the next level. The NFL.

Trost began his college career at Morgan State, then transferred to Indiana State. He moved up to Wake Forest for a season before transferring once again to Mizzou.

In his year with the Tigers, Trost helped anchor an offensive line looking to fill a massive hole at right tackle after losing the No. 7 overall pick last year in Armand Membou.

Trost won SEC offensive lineman of the week after the Tigers’ matchup with South Carolina, and was named a first team All-American by Pro Football Focus.

His 91.5 offensive grade by Pro Football Focus led all offensive linemen.

Mizzou draft history

Trost became the 21st Mizzou player drafted in the Eliah Drinkwitz era. He became the fourth Tiger offensive tackle taken in just the past three drafts, joining Javon Foster (fourth round in 2024), Membou (first round in 2025) and Marcus Bryant (seventh round in 2025). The Tigers have had five offensive linemen drafted in the past 10 years.

Trost joins teammates Zion Young, Josiah Trotter and Chris McClellan as Mizzou Day 2 picks in 2026.