Mizzou performances at the NFL Combine: Toriano Pride runs best 40 among corners

Six Mizzou players took on the NFL Combine across the past week. Here is a recap of how each did in their measurable drills (40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, shuttle and bench press).

Toriano Pride

Mizzou cornerback Toriano Pride highlighted the week for Mizzou with his performance in the 40-yard dash.

His time of 4.32 seconds was the best among cornerbacks and sixth best among all players.

MISSOURI RISE UP🐯



Toriano Pride Jr runs a 4.36 on his first attempt🔥pic.twitter.com/iC2dKpyNxt — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 27, 2026

Pride’s measurements ended up at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds with a 31-inch arm length and 9 1/4 inch hand size.

His vertical jump was 37.5 inches which was 17th among all corners (23 corners attempted). Pride broad jumped 10-feet, 8-inches for ninth among corners (20 competitors).

He ran the three-cone drill in 7.2 seconds, which placed fifth among the five corners who competed. And he bench pressed 225 pounds 13 times for seventh among the seven corners who attempted it.

NFL Next Generation Stats breakdown gave him a grade of 75 on his ‘Athleticism Score’ which was 12th among all corners.

Kevin Coleman

Mizzou receiver Kevin Coleman attempted the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump and the broad jump.

Coleman measured officially at 5-10 and 179 pounds with a 30-inch arm length and 9 1/2 hand size.

His 40-yard dash time of 4.49 seconds was 24th among receivers (34 competitors). Coleman’s vertical jump of 38.50 was 10th among 30 receivers, and his broad jump of 10-6 was 14th among 25 receivers.

The Next Gen Stat Breakdown graded him at 66 on his ‘Athleticism Score’ which was 37th among the receivers.

Zion Young

Mizzou defensive end Zion Young did not participate in any measurable drills.

He officially measured at 6-6 and 262 pounds with a 33-inch arm length and 9 1/2-inch hand size.

Next Gen Stats Breakdown gave him an ‘Athleticism Score’ of 68, which is 14th among defensive ends, but he had a college production score of 80 which placed fifth.

Chris McClellan

Mizzou defensive tackle Chris McClellan competed in the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the broad jump and the bench press.

McClellan officially measured at 6-4 and 313 pounds with a 34-inch arm length and 11-inch hand size.

His time of 5.05 seconds in the 40-yard dash was ninth among 15 defensive tackles, while his vertical jump of 29.50 was 13th among 16 DTs. McClellan broad jumped 9-0 for 11th among 14 DTs. Then his bench press of 25 reps was fourth out of five defensive tackles.

Next Gen Stats Breakdown gave him an ‘Athleticism Score’ of 68, which was 20th among DTs, but his college production score of 72 was fourth among all DTs at the combine.

Josiah Trotter

In a somewhat surprising move, Mizzou linebacker Josiah Trotter only competed in the bench press.

His 27 reps of the 225-pound bar led the four linebackers who attempted the press.

Trotter measured officially at 6-2 and 237 pounds with a 32 1/4-inch arm length and 10 1/4-inch hand size.

Keagen Trost

Interestingly, Mizzou offensive tackle Keagen Trost competed in just the vertical jump.

His jump of 31.00 inches was 22nd among 40 competing linemen.

Trost officially measured at 6-5 and 311 pounds with a 32 3/8-inch arm length and 9 1/4-inch hand size.

Next Gen Stats Breakdown graded Trost at 71 in ‘Athleticism Score’ which placed 21st among offensive tackles. He came into the combine with an 82 production score, which was second among all offensive tackles.