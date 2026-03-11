Mizzou photo gallery: March 10 practice

I took my photo out to Mizzou spring practice on March 10. Here are a number of my favorite shots.

Mizzou lineman Cayden Green leads the way through practice warmups. (Photo by Kyle McAreavy)

Missouri receiver Cayden Lee makes a catch in the corner of the end zone. (Photo by Kyle McAreavy)

Mizzou quarterback Austin Simmons works around bags during an agility drill. (Photo by Kyle McAreavy)

Tiger running back Ahmad Hardy makes a leaping catch in the back corner of the end zone. (Photo by Kyle McAreavy)

Mizzou receiver Cayden Lee jogs during warmups in spring practice. (Photo by Kyle McAreavy)

Missouri Tiger quarterback Nick Evers works between bags during an agility drill. (Photo by Kyle McAreavy)

Mizzou receiver DaMarion Fowlkes leaps to make a catch in the end zone. (Photo by Kyle McAreavy)

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy runs out of the Tigers’ gauntlet drill. (Photo by Kyle McAreavy)

Mizzou receiver Donovan Olugbode makes an over-the-shoulder catch. (Photo by Kyle McAreavy)

Missouri Tiger receiver Naeshaun Montgomery reaches up for a catch in the back corner of the end zone. (Photo by Kyle McAreavy)

Mizzou quarterback Austin Simmons looks over at the other Tiger quarterbacks in between drills. (Photo by Kyle McAreavy)

Missouri defensive end Darris Smith stretches before practice begins. (Photo by Kyle McAreavy)

Mizzou quarterback Matt Zollers throws during a drill. (Photo by Kyle McAreavy)

Missouri receiver Cayden Lee makes a one-handed catch. (Photo by Kyle McAreavy)