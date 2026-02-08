Mizzou players going for a Super Bowl ring

It’s Super Bowl Sunday in the NFL and a few former Mizzou players are fighting for a ring tonight.

Here is a rundown of each Tiger and their position on the roster.

Drew Lock

I doubt many Mizzou fans need reminding of who Drew Lock was in his time with the Tigers.

Since being drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2019 draft, Lock has had an up and down career. He started regularly in 2020, but lost the starting job in 2021.

Lock joined the Seattle Seahawks for the first time in 2023 and made two starts, then went to the New York Giants for a season where he played in eight games and started five.

He rejoined the Seahawks for 2025 and has operated as Sam Darnold’s backup throughout the season.

Lock has appeared in five games, going 2-of-3 passing for 15 yards. There was a question if he would have to start for the Seahawks in the Divisional Round because Darnold suffered an oblique injury leading up to the game. But Darnold was able to return and Lock appeared for two series at the end of a blowout, handing the ball off six times.

But Lock is still the primary backup. So he’s always one play away from getting in the game.

Marcus Bryant

Another example of the Mizzou ability to develop offensive linemen, Marcus Bryant played one year for the Tigers before becoming a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He spent his first NFL season with the New England Patriots and has appeared in 12 games. He has played 18 total offensive snaps, appearing at right tackle against Carolina, Tennessee and Cincinnati.

Otherwise, he’s been a regular on special teams, where he makes most of his appearances.

Yasir Durant

After getting a start to his career as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs, Yasir Durant has bounced around a bit. He played for the Chiefs in 2020, then spent the 2021 season with the Patriots.

He went to the New Orleans Saints for 2022, which is the last time he appeared in a game in the NFL, he was also on roster for the Broncos that season.

But he did have an All-UFL season at left tackle for the UFL champion DC Defenders.

He rejoined the Patriots on a one-year deal last summer, but he was put on New England’s injured reserve list in August and has not appeared in a game this season.

He will not appear today, but he will still receive a ring if the Patriots win.