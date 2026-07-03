Mizzou players in the NBA Summer League

The NBA Summer League is set to begin today in California, with teams playing through July 19 in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. Here is a rundown of former Mizzou players on rosters and when they will play.

Mark Mitchell, Denver Nuggets

Coming off his second season at Mizzou, Mark Mitchell signed an E-10 contract with the Denver Nuggets and will play for them in the Summer League.

Denver will play:

Vs. Houston, July 10, 1:30 p.m.

Vs. Minnesota, July 11, 2:30 p.m.

Vs. Oklahoma City, July 14, 4 p.m.

Vs. Portland, July 16, 5 p.m.

Shawn Phillips, New Orleans

In a somewhat surprising move, Shawn Phillips signed a Summer League contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Phillips is the lone center currently listed on the Pelican’s Summer League roster. New Orleans will play:

Vs. Minnesota, July 9, 12:30 p.m.

Vs. Charlotte, July 11, 1 p.m.

Vs. Phoenix, July 12, noon

Vs. Cleveland, July 15, 2:30 p.m.

Tamar Bates, Utah Jazz

After spending his first season between the Denver Nuggets and their G-League affiliate, Tamar Bates will join the Utah Jazz for this year’s Summer League.

The Jazz will play:

Vs. Atlanta, July 4, 2 p.m.

Vs. Memphis, July 6, 6 p.m.

Vs. Oklahoma City, July 7, 6 p.m.

Vs. Washington, July 9, 6 p.m.

Vs. Los Angeles Clippers, July 12, 7 p.m.

Vs. Chicago, July 13, 6 p.m.

Vs. San Antonio, July 15, 6:30 p.m.

Sean East, Cleveland Cavaliers

After an improve season in the G-League, former Mizzou point guard Sean East will get a chance to earn a roster spot in the summer league. East will play with the Cleveland Cavaliers as one of two point guards listed on the roster.

Cleveland will play:

Vs. Indiana, July 10, 1:30 p.m.

Vs. Detroit, July 12, 1 p.m.

Vs. Miami, July 13, 5 p.m.

Vs. New Orleans, July 15, 2:30 p.m.

The Summer League playoffs begin July 17.