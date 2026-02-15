Mizzou players on spring training rosters

As MLB spring training kicks into gear, here is a look at former Mizzou players fighting for spots on major league rosters in 2026.

Rob Zastryzny

Rob Zastryzny continues what has turned into a long career as he enters Year 8 in the majors.

After starting his career with the Chicago Cubs, he spent 2022 with both the New York Mets and Los Angeles Angles, then went to the Pittsburgh Pirates for 2023. Now, Zastryzny will enter Year 3 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Mizzou product had a 2-1 record last season in 26 games, while pitching to a 2.45 ERA with two holds. The lefty pitched 22.0 innings.

Kameron Misner

After spending the first two seasons of his major league career with the Tampa Bay Rays, Kameron Misner has returned to Missouri to play for the Kansas City Royals in 2026.

Last season, the outfielder played in 71 games and hit .213/.273/.345 with five home runs.

I’m interested to see how the Royals view him this year.

Tanner Houck

One of the better former Tigers currently in MLB, Tanner Houck enters Year 7 with the Boston Red Sox on the 60-day IL.

He struggled last year after making the All-Star Game in 2024. He pitched in nine games before an elbow injury halted his season.

There’s some recent hope that Houck could contribute for the Red Sox this season, though likely not before September.

Seth Halvorsen

Seth Halvorsen enters Year 3 with the Colorado Rockies after a disappointing 2025. The Mizzou product pitched in 42 games and compiled a 4.99 ERA with 11 saves. After his 1.46 ERA in 12 games in 2024, the expanded role did not go to plan.

Halvorsen enters 2026 as a possible closer candidate for the Rockies.

Pete Fairbanks

Going into Year 8 in the majors, Pete Fairbanks will not be with the Tampa Bay Rays for the first time since 2019. This offseason, the closer signed with the Miami Marlins.

He posted a 2.83 ERA in 61 games last year and had 27 saves. Fairbanks has carved himself a nice career in the back end of bullpens.

Zach Franklin

After three seasons in the minors, former Mizzou pitcher Zach Franklin is getting his first shot at major league spring training this year with the Chicago White Sox.

Last season, he pitched to a 2.72 ERA across two levels in the minors. He was 4-1 with 11 saves.

Spencer Miles

After missing a second full season due to injury, former Tiger pitcher Spencer Miles was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the Rule 5 Draft.

He’ll have a chance to make the major league roster and the Blue Jays are incentivized to keep him on roster. If he plays the full season with them, the organization will have his contract rights. If they send him down, he’ll revert back to the San Francisco Giants.

T.J. Sikkema

The Boston Red Sox signed T.J. Sikkema to a minor-league contract in January, but invited him to spring training.

If he breaks camp with the team, it would be his first shot at the majors.

Bryce Montes de Oca

Coming off his third Tommy John surgery, Bryce Montes de Oca recently signed with the Washington Nationals and will get a chance at spring camp.

Health is the major factor for the big righty.

Max Scherzer

While not currently on a roster, Max Scherzer hasn’t yet announced any intention to retire. He played for the Toronto Blue Jays last season and said he plans to return after a disappointing postseason exit.

We’ll see where he ends up, but Scherzer could end up on a roster after opening day.