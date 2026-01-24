Skip to main content
Missouri
Join Now

Mizzou portal impact: Tigers make high-ranked addition at WR

Kyle McAreavyby: Kyle McAreavy14 minutes agoKyle_mcareavy
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Miami vs Mississippi
Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) reacts after making a catch against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Mizzou added four-star portal receiver Cayden Lee on Sunday. But how does the Tigers' new highest-rated addition affect the receiver room?

Join for $1
then billed annually
MizzouToday
+
+
One subscription: The best Missouri Tigers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.