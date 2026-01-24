Mizzou portal impact: Tigers make high-ranked addition at WR

Mizzou portal impact: Tigers make high-ranked addition at WRby: Kyle McAreavy14 minutes agoKyle_mcareavyRead In AppJan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) reacts after making a catch against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn ImagesMizzou added four-star portal receiver Cayden Lee on Sunday. But how does the Tigers' new highest-rated addition affect the receiver room?