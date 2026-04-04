Mizzou post-spring depth chart analysis: Full two-deep
I’ve concluded my analysis of the Mizzou football depth chart as I see it standing after the conclusion of the Tigers’ spring practice.
If you want to read the analysis stories I’ve written, you can find them all here:
- Mizzou QBs
- Mizzou RBs
- Mizzou WRs
- Mizzou TEs
- Mizzou OL
- Mizzou Edges
- Mizzou DTs
- Mizzou LBs
- Mizzou CBs
- Mizzou SAFs
- Mizzou STs
But to have it all in one place, here are my starters and backups at each position for a conclusive two-deep.
Quarterback
Starter: Austin Simmons
Backup: Matt Zollers
Third string: Nick Evers
Depth: Gavin Sidwar
Running backs
Starters: Ahmad Hardy/Jamal Roberts
Backup: Malae Fonoti/Xai’Shaun Edwards
Wide Receivers
Starters: Donovan Olugbode and Caleb Goodie (outside). Cayden Lee (Slot)
Backups: DaMarion Fowlkes and Kenric Lanier (outside). Shaun Terry (slot)
Tight ends
Starters: Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris
Backups: Jude James and Gavin Hoffman
Offensive line
Starters from left to right: Cayden Green (LT), Tristan Wilson (LG), Dominick Giudice (C), Curtis Peagler (RG), Josh Atkins (RT) if healthy, Luke Work (RT) if not.
Backups from left to right: Jack Lange (LT), Zack Owens (LG), Tristan Wilson (C), Whit Hafer (RG), Logan Reichert/Luke Work (RT) depending on Atkins’ health.
Edge rushers
Starters: Darris Smith and Langden Kitchen
Rotation: Jaden Jones and Daeden Hopkins
Defensive tackles
Starters: Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall
Rotation: Donta Simpson and Mark Hensley
Linebackers
Starters: Robert Woodyard and Nicholas Rodriguez
Rotational: Jeremiah Beasley and Dante McClellan
Cornerbacks
Primary rotation: Chris Graves Jr., Sione Laulea and Jahlil Florence
Backups: Nick DeLoach, Cameron Keys, Jaxson Gates
Safeties
Starters: Santana Banner (Rover), Elijah Dotson (Free) and Kensley Louidor-Faustin (Star)
Backups: Jayden McGregory (Rover), Trajen Greco (Free) and CJ Bass/JaDon Blair (Star)
Special Teams
Starters: Blake Craig (Kicker), Mark Shenouda (Punter), Brett Le Blanc (Long Snapper), Brunno Reus (Kickoffs)
Backups: Brunno Reus (Kicker/Punter), Henry Crosby (Long Snapper), Mark Shenouda (Kickoffs)
These spots are subject to change throughout fall camp and are very injury dependent. The injuries to keep an eye on when fall camp begins are right tackle Atkins, leaving a competition between Reichert and Work if he misses time, and Dotson at safety. Dotson is expected to be back fully.