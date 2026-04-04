Mizzou post-spring depth chart analysis: Full two-deep

I’ve concluded my analysis of the Mizzou football depth chart as I see it standing after the conclusion of the Tigers’ spring practice.

If you want to read the analysis stories I’ve written, you can find them all here:

But to have it all in one place, here are my starters and backups at each position for a conclusive two-deep.

Quarterback

Starter: Austin Simmons

Backup: Matt Zollers

Third string: Nick Evers

Depth: Gavin Sidwar

Running backs

Starters: Ahmad Hardy/Jamal Roberts

Backup: Malae Fonoti/Xai’Shaun Edwards

Wide Receivers

Starters: Donovan Olugbode and Caleb Goodie (outside). Cayden Lee (Slot)

Backups: DaMarion Fowlkes and Kenric Lanier (outside). Shaun Terry (slot)

Tight ends

Starters: Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris

Backups: Jude James and Gavin Hoffman

Offensive line

Starters from left to right: Cayden Green (LT), Tristan Wilson (LG), Dominick Giudice (C), Curtis Peagler (RG), Josh Atkins (RT) if healthy, Luke Work (RT) if not.

Backups from left to right: Jack Lange (LT), Zack Owens (LG), Tristan Wilson (C), Whit Hafer (RG), Logan Reichert/Luke Work (RT) depending on Atkins’ health.

Edge rushers

Starters: Darris Smith and Langden Kitchen

Rotation: Jaden Jones and Daeden Hopkins

Defensive tackles

Starters: Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall

Rotation: Donta Simpson and Mark Hensley

Linebackers

Starters: Robert Woodyard and Nicholas Rodriguez

Rotational: Jeremiah Beasley and Dante McClellan

Cornerbacks

Primary rotation: Chris Graves Jr., Sione Laulea and Jahlil Florence

Backups: Nick DeLoach, Cameron Keys, Jaxson Gates

Safeties

Starters: Santana Banner (Rover), Elijah Dotson (Free) and Kensley Louidor-Faustin (Star)

Backups: Jayden McGregory (Rover), Trajen Greco (Free) and CJ Bass/JaDon Blair (Star)

Special Teams

Starters: Blake Craig (Kicker), Mark Shenouda (Punter), Brett Le Blanc (Long Snapper), Brunno Reus (Kickoffs)

Backups: Brunno Reus (Kicker/Punter), Henry Crosby (Long Snapper), Mark Shenouda (Kickoffs)

These spots are subject to change throughout fall camp and are very injury dependent. The injuries to keep an eye on when fall camp begins are right tackle Atkins, leaving a competition between Reichert and Work if he misses time, and Dotson at safety. Dotson is expected to be back fully.