Inside Mizzou product Bryce Mayer's development with Astros: 'It was love at first break chart'

After a season crowned as the best pitching campaign among Astros Minor Leaguers in 2025, Bryce Mayer got off on the wrong foot. The former Missouri hurler left before the end of the second inning in his April 8 start for Double-A Corpus Christi.

But Mayer, now the fifth-ranked Houston prospect by MLB Pipeline, turned in the right response across his past three outings for the Hooks. The righty totaled 23 strikeouts and allowed four runs over 12 1/3 total innings, notching two starts with eight punchouts each.

“He’s in a really good place right now,” said Astros assistant pitching coordinator Sean Buchanan, who visited Corpus Christi this past week, “to continue to round out the pitcher we need to see so that he could be successful at the upper levels. He’s made some really, really nice adjustments physically, and now, as far as the pitch shape stuff, that’s another one of those final pieces to the puzzle for him.”

Bryce Mayer strikes out 8 in 4 1/3 innings! pic.twitter.com/Lb6Bd7R0J0 — Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) April 23, 2026

The Astros’ 16th-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, Mayer embarked on his second full-professional season this spring. The righty has an undeniable ability to spin pitches to his glove side with a unique fastball that carried him to this point.

During his junior season at Missouri, Mayer dropped his pitch mix to three. Houston bumped that back up to four after joining the organization that summer, with his changeup becoming the focal point for improvement.

“If anybody is going to be a long-term sustainable big league starter, they’ve got to have that full arsenal,” Buchanan said. “So that they can run through a lineup two or three times and handle both lefties and righties. And that changeup is what we feel like is a huge part of that rounded out arsenal.”

Bryce Mayer struck out 7 over 4 scoreless innings tonight for the Hooks! #Astros pic.twitter.com/0678usdJ0S — Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) April 16, 2026

Astros sharpen Bryce Mayer’s arsenal

Mayer has favored his four-seam fastball from a low release height with explosive carry, touching 96 mph a year after his final season with the Tigers. He’s paired that with two above-average breaking pitches: an upper 70s curveball and low-80s slider.

“We don’t want to try to chase too many rabbits at the same time,” Buchanan said about adding another pitch. “Because you’re not going to be able to catch any right now. … That’s where our focus is. It’s on the arsenal and getting that in a good place. And once we can check that box, we’ll move on to the next.”

From the moment Mayer stepped into the Astros’ Spring Training Complex in West Palm Beach, Fla., the organization has been impressed with how the he’s handled himself as a professional. After Mayer’s first live bullpen, Buchanan remembered, “It was love at first break chart. … You’re just like, ‘Wait a second, we got this guy when?'”

“He’s a guy that I still don’t know how we were able to get him where we got him in the Draft,” Buchanan said. “That’s hopefully something people are saying for a long time to come.”