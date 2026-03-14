Mizzou quarterback coach Garrett Riley: Full video and transcript from March 14

New Mizzou quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley met with media Saturday after spring practice. Here is the video of his press scrum and a full transcript.

Question: Coach, what have your first impressions been of Austin (Simmons)?

Riley: “Austin, really all the quarterbacks, I mean, just really getting used to them. But the thing I like about him is he’s a poised guy, you know. I mean, I don’t think anything gets him too high or too low. There’s not a lot of panic in him, learning the new system, learning his new teammates, just all those things combined. It’s definitely been, you know, one of the highlights, just as we evaluate him. So I’ve been impressed with him that way.”

Question: What’s your history been with left-handed quarterbacks?

Riley: “Been around a couple, but not, not a lot. You know, really haven’t. But I guess, really the only challenge is probably just an Indi type stuff, you know, myself or whoever you got, to kind of turn around in your head a little bit. But really haven’t had a ton of lefties throughout the years yet.”

Question: With coach Drink, what was it like working with him at Appalachian State and what kind of brought you back to his staff here?

Riley: “Yeah, I mean him specifically, really, you know, I mean I believe in his vision and everything, that he’s about. A lot of familiar faces, kind of, on the staff for me, and so that was a huge draw. And I just think he’s done an outstanding job here. And so I was, I was really chomping at the bit when the opportunity came about, and have a chance to work with Chip (Lindsey) and be around him for the first time. I’ve known him for several years, but first time working with him. But I just think, I think so much of Eliah and the way he does things and how he thinks and how he develops, you know, and just the way he sees the game. So was very, very excited for the opportunity.”

Question: What are some of those initial converations like with coach Lindsey this spring?

Riley: “I mean, it’s really just a collaboration, you know, I’m saying he kind of came from a similar background that I did offensively speaking. So a lot of similar philosophy, but just, you know, everybody has their own spin on things, and so that’s been exciting for me. And fresh to get around him some new ideas, new ways of thinking about some things. And so that’s the fun part for us as coaches, is really same thing as our team, right? Like we got to gel together, and we’ve got to develop team chemistry from a staff standpoint, and I think that’s something that Chip does a really, really good job of, you know, just with our whole offensive staff. It’s been a lot of fun so far, just trying to figure things out, figure out one another, and learn how we can, you know, put our team in the best position possible moving forward.”

Question: What did you take away from your time at Clemson?

Riley: “You always take a lot of value in all your experiences, right? I mean, some good, some bad, you know? So, I mean, there’s a lot of takeaways from a football standpoint, from a management standpoint, so I’ll always be grateful for my time there at Clemson, but certainly, you know, excited about moving forward here in Missouri.”

Question: What do your quarterbacks here at Mizzou mean to you?

Riley: “What do they mean to me? I mean, I don’t know. I always take a lot of pride in the quarterbacks, and really, you know, having their back, being consistent for them, being a consistent presence, you know, teaching and developing these guys, where they can be the best they can here at Missouri, but also set them up for the next level. But I take a ton of pride in really getting to know them and having that relationship.”

Question: What have been your first impressions of Matt Zollers?

Riley: “Love Matt. Matt’s, you know, Matt’s a competitive guy. That’s what’s really stuck out to me here early being around him. Obviously, he’s talented, big arm. Has a little experiences, or a little experience, you know. But I think he’s a guy that’s eager, you know. I really think he’s a hungry quarterback, hungry football player, to really get better, to learn the why of what we’re doing. And so that’s really, you know, stuck out to me, just really getting around them for the first.”

Question: When you’re trying to identify the starter, what is kind of the main thing you’re looking for in that separation?

Riley: “Right now, it’s just all about individual player development. I mean, that’s certainly the thing for us this spring is to get, you know, X amount of practices with them. We need to make sure that we see Matt Zollers, Nick Evers, Austin, Gavin (Sidwar), Brett Brown, all these guys must be better by the time we get to the end of spring. So, I mean, that’s the main thing we’re looking at right now. And then, as you get into it, it’s certainly who can, who can lead us to score, who can take care of the football and be consistent in decision making, okay? And then the execution part of it, right? You can be a great decision maker, but if you never make a play, that’s not a great formula. So just that consistency is where we really got to evaluate these guys as we move on.”

Question: With Nick, how has having his experience in the room helped out?

Riley: “Yeah, Nick’s the old man in the group. Hell, he may be older than I am, to be honest. So we joke around with him a good bit about that. But, you know, he’s, he’s a veteran. He’s bounced around a little bit of a journeyman. I’ve known him really. I was recruiting him a little bit when I was at SMU, so several stops ago. But I love Nick’s experience, and I think he’s a really good teammate, you know. I think he really understands how to be level headed and kind of, you know, stay even keel throughout things. And I think he just kind of has that about him, so, you know, and he’s a talented guy. I mean, he really is. So he’s, he’s done a good job for us, really providing depth and and having a chance to maximize his reps right now. So very fortunate that he’s here.”

Question: Has there been sort of a mentorship going on with Nick and some of the other quarterbacks?

Riley: “Really, all of them. I mean, it’s kind of a unique room, right? I mean, I’ve got, you know, Austin thinks he’s the old guy because he’s going in his fourth year of college, but he’s 20 years old. So it’s unique that way. You have Nick, who’s who’s been around the block a little bit, and then, you know, you have Matt Zollers, who’s obviously young, but it’s a guy that’s returning with some experience and and things of that nature. So just overall, there’s there’s some experience, there’s some wisdom. I feel like in the room, obviously, none of them have played a ton and so that’s just where we got to, you know, make up this ground, put ourselves in a great position as we as we head into into the fall.”

Question: When there’s a group with a lot of talent in different spots, maybe not a ton of experience, what’s kind of your first next step in terms of just getting these guys to contribute?

Riley: “Well, they’re still learning right? I mean, it’s, you know, a little bit of a new system here and there, and so, I mean, there’s, there’s some learning curve going on, but like I said, I think right now, it’s just really the consistency and decision making and execution. And, you know, anytime you have a quarterback battle and everybody’s trying to to impress the coaches and make the play. Like, sometimes you got to understand, like, we don’t need to press right now, we just need to make the correct play. And so that’s what they’re going through right now.”

Question: The quarterback position can bring a lot of pressure on someone. So what are some life lessons that you hope that your guys learn throughout the spring?

Riley: “Life lessons? I mean, you know, you got to maximize your opportunities, but you also got to, you know, I want to say you got to just wait for it to come to you like you got to be assertive in everything that you do. But there’s also a little bit of understanding that it just doesn’t need to be too big, right? Like, relax, understand what’s, what your process is. And so that’s what we’re trying to instill in these guys right now, with really staying consistent that way and just not getting ahead of yourselves, you know. And that’s the same thing in the game, all right, you’re in a game. You’re in an SEC, big-time game, and it’s going to be the same thing. It’s got to be the same process.”

Question: How can your quarterbacks contribute to this run game? Whether it’s as a facilitator or specifically a ball carrier?

Riley: “Yeah, I mean, anytime you can utilize quarterbacks legs, you know, you get some, some plus-one opportunities, or, you know, zone read, things of that nature. So I think all of them are very capable to bring that element to us, you know. So, I mean, we certainly, decision making is a big part of that, all right, but you also got to have somebody that’s willing and and somebody that’s athletic enough to do it. But I think, I think in our room, we collectively have that. I really do.”