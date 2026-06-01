Braylen Warren shines at Elite 11 Finals as Mizzou commit builds case for ranking boost

As a fifth grader, Braylen Warren played across the field for his youth football team. He didn’t have a position of the future as an athletically lean kid. But with his father, Steve Warren, who played defensive tackle in the NFL, it wasn’t so cut and dry where he would end up.

“We joked that he wouldn’t be a quarterback,” John Teigland said. “By the time about seventh grade came along, we were all looking at each other like, ‘Wow, mechanically it’s really coming together for him.’ He’s got a great arm. He can naturally read defenses and anticipate coverages. The next couple years from there, you could just see that he was going to be a Power Four quarterback.”

Teigland, the director of quarterback development at Warren Academy, has trained Warren the past seven years. This past weekend, the two — along with Warren’s immediate family — reaped the rewards of succeeding at those camps and workouts with an invite to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.

“Recently, we’ve been a little confused as to where he’s been in the recruiting rankings,” Teigland said regarding Warren, the 39th-ranked quarterback in the 2027 class. “We knew that what he was capable of and where he probably stacks up compared to the nation’s best. We’ve all been patiently waiting for his opportunity to be able to do some of these showcases in the Elite 11.”

A three-star committed to Missouri, Warren finished among the top-11 players at the event. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound quarterback earned an invitation to The Opening Finals on June 26 in Beaverton, Oregon.

An MVP will be crowned then.

Nothing better than seeing someone put in the work and reap the rewards. Congratulations @BraylenwarrenQB 🥲 this was earned! https://t.co/2WzThPRBRV pic.twitter.com/4oXBEMpXcu — John Teigland (@jteigland) June 1, 2026

Braylen Warren named Elite 11 finalist

Even with an even-keeled demeanor, Warren has shown his own frustrations in rankings. He ranked 16th among the 20 quarterbacks invited to this year’s Elite 11 by the Rivals Industry Rankings. He’s also the second-lowest ranked finalist. But at the same time, Warren has rarely shown that dissatisfaction outwardly.

“He just knows if he continues to get better every single day, everything’s going to fall into place when it’s all said and done,” Teigland said. “For some of us, it’s just nice to see it getting towards that stage of being recognized for the talent that he is.”

Elite 11 coverage from Rivals:

Growing up around a facility that trained Alabama five-star Jett Thomalla, Nebraska backup Daniel Kaelin and other Division-I athletes, Warren learned what it took to be recognized among the best at his position. While establishing that mindset, the quarterback became a “lunch pail type of kid.”

“He’s still the same person he was,” Teigland said. “It’s not like Braylen’s gonna change now that all of a sudden he’s being recognized a little bit more. He’s about putting in the work and being prepared. He’s not gonna be satisfied until he’s at the top.”