Mizzou RB Ahmad Hardy and SAF Santana Banner meet with media: 'I think we got better.'

Mizzou running back Ahmad Hardy and safety Santana Banner both met with media Wednesday after the Tigers finished their final spring practice.

Here are the full videos of both.

Ahmad Hardy

“I think we got better,” Hardy said. “A lot of guys stepped up. Some guys got hurt. But you know, we brothers and we hold each other accountable. And we got better this year.”

“I’ve been impressed with the offense as a whole,” Hardy said.

“Those guys coming in, they’re playing hard and giving great effort,” Hardy said.

Santana Banner

“We’re really coming together as a unit,” Banner said. “Everybody’s pretty much trying to get on the same page as far as just the scheme we got.”

“Personally, I feel like I really improved upon having better eyes this spring,” Banner said. “That’s something I really wanted to emphasize going into this. Not playing just off athleticism, having pretty much minimizing as many false steps as I can take. That’s something I feel like I really improved on.”

“In spring, we all rotate throughout the different positions,” Banner said of Mizzou trying to find its next ‘Star’ position starter. “Everybody gets a feel for everything so the coaches can evaluate and see where everybody’s at. Our spring really isn’t about like, who’s going to be a starter, really about player development. So everybody’s getting a little taste of it.”

“When I first came in here, you’re thinking, ‘Oh my god, I gotta start right away,'” Banner said. “I gotta be at the top of the depth chart. But once you really settle in as a second year, I mean, I know the playbook, I know that I need to know what I need to work on. And that was my eyes.”