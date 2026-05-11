Mizzou RB Ahmad Hardy suffers gunshot wound, remains in stable condition

According to a team statement sent out Monday, Mizzou running back Ahmad Hardy was the victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi on Sunday.

“Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition,” the statement says.

A return timeline is unknown at this point, the statement says.

“Mizzou Athletics will provide more information on his status when it becomes available,” the team statement says.

Hardy joined the Tigers going into the 2025 season and was a sensation. He posted a team-record 1,649 rushing yards to go with 16 touchdowns on his way to becoming a consensus All-American as a true sophomore.

As he prepared for his junior season, Hardy was regularly considered one of the top couple of returning running backs in college football. If not the best.

“Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans,” the team statement says. “We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support.”

If Hardy’s return timeline runs into the season, Jamal Roberts will take over as the Tigers’ primary running back. In a carry splitting role last season, Roberts posted 753 yards and six touchdowns.