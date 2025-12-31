Mizzou RB Tavorus Jones intends to enter the portal

Mizzou redshirt junior running back Tavorus Jones has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

Jones becomes the third departure from the Mizzou running back room after freshmen Marquise Davis and Brendon Haygood.

In four years with the Tigers, Jones never found a roll. His freshman year in 2022, he had seven carries for 25 yards. Then he added 13 carries for 55 yards in 2024 after not playing in the 2023 season.

This past year, he had seven carries for 31 yards, but scored his first career touchdown against Louisiana.

Jones will have one year of eligibility remaining.

With the three running backs on the way out, Mizzou appears to just have Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts set to return, with Maxwell Warner coming in as a three-star freshman.

The Tigers will need to hit the transfer portal for multiple running backs to fill out the room going into 2026. But if Mizzou can retain Roberts, which seems more likely with all the exits, then the Tigers still have one of the best primary running back tandems in the country going into the season.

Hardy and Roberts combined for 2,402 yards and 22 touchdowns. While the three Mizzou running backs who intend to enter the portal combined for 246 yards and three touchdowns.