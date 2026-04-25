Mizzou WR Kevin Coleman Jr. drafted No. 177 overall by Miami

In four college seasons, Kevin Coleman played for four teams. Now after a senior season at Mizzou, he’s headed to a fifth team in five years after the Miami Dolphins drafted him with the 177th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Coleman was an All-SEC Third Team receiver in 2024 before transferring to Mizzou.

In 2025, he suffered through inconsistent quarterback play and caught 66 passes for 732 yards and just one touchdown. He averaged 5.1 catches per game and 11.1 yards per catch.

He also returned a punt for a touchdown in the regular-season finale at Arkansas.

Coleman was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in St. Louis when he went to Jackson State to play for Deion Sanders. He then transferred to Louisville before spending a season at Mississippi State.

Coleman ended his college career with 199 catches for 2,536 yards and 12 touchdowns. He will join a wide receiver room that already has Mizzou receiver Theo Wease.

Mizzou draft history

Coleman joined fellow St. Louis product Luther Burden as Tiger receivers drafted in the past two seasons. They are the only two Tiger receivers drafted since Eliah Drinkwitz took over the program. The pair join J’Mon Moore in the fourth round of the 2018 draft as the only Mizzou wideouts drafted in the past 10 years.

The 5-foot-10, 179-pound receiver became the 22nd Mizzou player drafted in the Drinkwitz era and joined teammates Zion Young, Josiah Trotter and Chris McClellan as picks in 2026.